Dave Hester Shared Pics From Buddy Darrell Sheets’ Memorial After Storage Wars Cast Offered Expenses Help

Friends, family, and cast members of Storage Wars were present on Monday to honor the life of Darrell Sheets, who died by suicide earlier this year. As the A&E series continues with new episodes on the 2026 TV schedule, Dave Hester and other notable names were present to pay homage to their friend.

Hester has spoken at length about his friendship with Sheets, as news of Storage Wars stars chipping in to help fund his memorial service made headlines. Check out the photos he posted to his Instagram Stories below:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dave Hester/Instagram Stories) (Image credit: Dave Hester/Instagram Stories) (Image credit: Dave Hester/Instagram Stories)

It looks like a lovely service, and I appreciate the picture Dave Hester took with Darrell Sheets' son Brandon. These types of events are never easy to attend, but it looks like everyone made the best of the situation.