Will Smith’s First Day On His New Movie Involved A BTS Fail And A Sweet Gift From His Son

While he’s seemingly been quiet on the movie front, Will Smith has more than a few projects in the works. One particular production that’s been discussed more recently is Supermax, a new thriller being produced by Amazon MGM Studios. In an exciting turn of events, Smith officially announced this week that filming has officially begun on the movie. His first day was quite eventful, as he experienced a funny snafu and showed off a sweet gift from one of his children.

Production on Supermax officially kicked off in Australia this week, and Smith seemed very excited to get started. In a video jointly shared to Instagram by the Oscar winner, Amazon and Miramax, he could be seen hyping up Day 1 as headed into a trailer. Unfortunately, for him, he took a bit of a stumble, though the quick-witted actor then began to poke fun at himself for nearly injuring himself. Check out the post below to see that funny moment as well as the fresh (pun intended) present he received from his son, Jaden:

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) A photo posted by on

Had I been a crew member in the vicinity of that quick tumble, I probably would’ve been sweating just a bit. The notion of the leading man going down during his first day on set is just downright tragic. So I can imagine plenty of his collaborators breathing a sigh of relief that the 57-year-old star merely tripped. That aside, I’m not sure what I love more: Smith’s sense of humor about his stair-climbing fail or his appreciation for those red-bottom shoes. I can’t think of a sleeker way to kick off principal photography on a new film.

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Supermax is directed by David Gordon Green – of Pineapple Express and Halloween fame – from a script penned by David Weil and David J. Rosen. The film centers around two FBI agents, who are summoned to a high-security prison to investigate a murder. Smith plays one of those agents, while AnnaSophia Robb plays the other. Also part of the cast are notable actors like Jason Clarke, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Jafaar Jackson (for whom this film is a Michael follow-up).

What I’m wondering now is if Smith might share some additional, behind-the-scenes photos throughout the film’s production cycle. If he does, I imagine they’ll be non-spoilery in nature but, if he doesn’t share anything in the months to come, I could see him doing so after the film’s release. The seasoned action star loves to share BTS tidbits, which I appreciate as a film fan. I’m honestly still amazed by that video he shared from filming Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s gun fights.

Supermax signifies Will Smith’s first film gig since Ride or Die hit theaters in 2024. Over the past few years, Smith has landed the movie projects Resistor and Rabbit Hole, though he had to step away from the previously announced Sugar Bandits. He also almost reunited with Michael Bay on Netflix’s Fast & Loose, though he ultimately left the production due to creative differences with his director. Smith is also eyeing some legacy sequels, as he’s developing I Am Legend 2 and teasing another Hancock movie.

More immediately, though, it seems evident that Smith’s focus is currently on his latest movie and getting that in the can. It’s unclear just how long he, Gordon Green and their colleagues will be shooting. But, in any case, I wish them all the best and hope that Smith (or anyone else for that matter) remains safe. I also hope he doesn’t scuff up those sweet kicks.

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It’s yet to be confirmed whether Supermax will be released as part of the 2027 movie schedule, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for updates. For now, stream Smith’s latest movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is streamable with a Hulu subscription.