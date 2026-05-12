Dorit And PK Kemsley’s Mutual Friend Shares How They’ve Been Fighting BTS

Bravo is the home to some of the best reality shows of all time, namely the Real Housewives franchise. Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just wrapped n the network (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), with one of the main stories being how Dorit Kemsley is handling her ongoing divorce from her husband PK. And now a mutual fiend of the former couple is speaking out about what's been allegedly happening behind the scenes.

Dorit has been on RHOBH for a long time now, and we've seen drama such as her home invasion years back. But most recently her story has been about her divorce from PK, and their friend Justin Levine filed a declaration about that ongoing drama. As reported by TMZ, he reportedly tried to step in a mediate between the former couple, something that the Real Housewife took umbrage with. He allegedly tried to convince Dorit to work with PK to resolve the issue of their $6 million home, but she wasn't having it. As he put it:

During the call, [Dorit] became highly agitated before I was able to complete my explanation of the purpose of the call. While she has previously expressed frustration, this conversation was notably different in both tone and intensity.

This reported incident might make sense for those of us who have been keeping up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit has become super activated since her marriage issues became public, and is ready to fight with the other women over any perceived slight... especially related to her issues with PK. And that's reportedly hat happened when Levine called the reality TV star about her married home.

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In Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit's friendship with Kyle Richards has come apart for similar reasons. When the Halloween Kills actress revealed she was in contact with PK and advised her cast mate against attacking his character on the show, their relationship splintered and still hasn't recovered. So Justin Levine's reports don't seem totally out of left field.

Justin claims that Dorit asked him to take her demands to PK, as the former couple were having issues communicating. He also claims that she threatened to "disclose private information" about PK to the public if her demands were not met. On the flip side, Dorit's ex has said she was playing "dirty games" and has taken umbrage with her spending.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 is streaming in its entirety now on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see how Dorit and PK's ongoing divorce plays out.