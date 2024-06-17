Adam Levine Is Responsible For Some Of The Wildest Moments In The History Of The Voice. Why I'm Pumped About Him Coming Back

When Blake Shelton took his final bow during the finale of The Voice Season 23, it seemed all but guaranteed that no member of the original coaching panel would again grace the singing competition’s Big Red Chairs. So imagine my surprise when it was announced that Adam Levine would actually be making his return to the show in 2025 for Season 27. I am so pumped to see what the Maroon 5 singer brings to the series this time around. That's because his reign on The Voice’s first 16 seasons was truly something to behold, with the rock star being involved in some of the show’s most dramatic and controversial moments.

Fans have had some strong reactions to the news of his return, and I couldn’t be more excited to see if Adam Levine will bring that DGAF attitude that contributed to some of the craziest scenes on The Voice. Let’s look at some of the singer’s most memorable moments, and then I’ll explain why I am so thrilled.

Adam Levine’s Wildest Moments On The Voice

(Image credit: The Voice)

Christina Aguilera Had ‘99 Problems’ With Team Adam’s Song Choice

There was a lot of tension between Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera on Season 2, as the “What a Girl Wants” singer was pretty tough on Team Adam's Tony Lucca, whom she knew from her Mickey Mouse Club days. Things really came to a head in the finale when Lucca sang Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” with many perceiving XTina to be the “bitch” referenced (but not sung on the NBC broadcast) in the lyrics. After Aguilera called Lucca out for choosing a song with lyrics that were “a little derogatory towards women,” with his wife and daughter in the audience, Levine defended his team member, saying:

Just to clarify, just so you all know, the intent behind the song — we talked about this for hours, Tony and I — the ‘… ain’t one’ is life getting at you, things bringing you down. You know, we’re not referring to women, we’re referring to everything. It’s called a metaphor.

I didn't buy what he was selling, and I’m pretty sure Christina Aguilera didn't either.

Adam Levine Hates This Country

Another controversial moment came in The Voice’s fourth season during the live Top 8 results show. All three members of Adam Levine’s team found themselves in the bottom 4, receiving the fewest votes from the viewing audience. Despite one of his singers being announced as safe, Levine can be heard off-camera saying:

I hate this country.

The comment was pretty clearly intended to show disappointment in how the audience’s vote played out — with two of his artists being eliminated — but many were offended by the unpatriotic sentiment anyway. Adam Levine ultimately came out with an apology , saying:

I obviously love my country very much and my comments last night were made purely out of frustration. Being a part of The Voice, I am passionately invested in my team and want to see my artists succeed. Last night's elimination of Judith and Sarah was confusing and downright emotional for me and my comments were made based on my personal dissatisfaction with the results.

That’s not even where the controversy ends for Adam Levine, as his final stunt may have been the most jaw-dropping of all..

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adam Levine Actively Lobbies Against His Own Team Member

It was the beginning of the end for the Maroon 5 singer in The Voice Season 15 when he faced possibly his biggest controversy yet. In the Top 10 elimination, two of Adam Levine’s team members found themselves in the bottom 3. However, 14-year-old Reagan Strange was sick and unable to perform her Instant Save song. After Team Adam’s DeAndre Nico performed “All of Me,” the coach basically threw Nico under the bus , using his time to encourage America to vote for Strange. Levine said:

As much as I urge you to vote for this man, I have a very special relationship with Reagan and I have two little girls at home and the thought of breaking her heart by not urging everyone to give this girl a shot to redeem herself would be too far beneath me, so, I want you to know I love you, I appreciate what you've done here tonight and, honestly, I think you should both be there, but I've got to fight for my girl.

The tactic worked, with Reagan Strange advancing to the next week of competition. Meanwhile, DeAndre Nico took the high road with a classy response to being eliminated , although he later said :

It's weird cause I just felt like — not being rude — I just felt like he sold me out, you know? And I just don't respect it.

I’d say that’s a pretty fair assessment, and there’s no telling what DeAndre Nico thinks of Adam Levine’s upcoming return to The Voice ’s coaching panel . I, however, am quite pumped.

Why I’m Excited For Adam Levine’s Return

(Image credit: NBC)

The Voice Needs The Maroon 5 Singer’s Attitude

You may not think Adam Levine was right to do any of the things listed above, and I’d probably agree with you on all three. However, I can’t think of one time since his exit that The Voice has made my jaw drop in a “Did that actually just happen?” way. Blake Shelton was a troll; Kelly Clarkson was hilarious; Reba McEntire is a legend. Maybe Adam Levine is the villain. Stop trying to force John Legend into feuds and let Levine be the bad guy.

The Coach Went Out On A Bum Note

If there’s anything we love on TV more than a villain, it’s a redemption story. Adam Levine flamed out in spectacular fashion in his final seasons on The Voice. Not only were fans sick of his snide remarks , but in his final three showings, Levine failed to bring a single artist to the finale. In Season 16 his entire team was eliminated before the Semifinals. Had he lost his touch? Was America actively voting against him? I need to see how he rebounds in Season 27 after so many years away.

His Return Will Come Over Two Years After His Alleged Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine has stayed busy with Maroon 5 over the years, but that's not why he found himself trending in 2022 . The frontman made headlines after being being implicated in a cheating scandal , and I’m very curious to see if or how his bad boy, rock star persona changes in this big return to television. Will he continue to play that confrontational character that we saw in the first 16 seasons, or will we see a kinder, gentler version of the coach who’s working to rehabilitate a tarnished public image?

The big news of Adam Levine’s return in Season 27 was announced months before the 26th season premieres on the 2024 TV schedule , so fans still have quite a while to wait before they see him again. When that time comes, he’ll join veteran mentor John Legend, Michael Bublé and newcomer Kelsea Ballerini, who has appeared on The Voice in several capacities over the years.

Before that, however, fans will get to see if Reba McEntire can defend her Season 25 title against Gwen Stefani and rookie coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, both of whom have served as mentors on past seasons.