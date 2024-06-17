Adam Levine Is Responsible For Some Of The Wildest Moments In The History Of The Voice. Why I'm Pumped About Him Coming Back
I live for the drama.
When Blake Shelton took his final bow during the finale of The Voice Season 23, it seemed all but guaranteed that no member of the original coaching panel would again grace the singing competition’s Big Red Chairs. So imagine my surprise when it was announced that Adam Levine would actually be making his return to the show in 2025 for Season 27. I am so pumped to see what the Maroon 5 singer brings to the series this time around. That's because his reign on The Voice’s first 16 seasons was truly something to behold, with the rock star being involved in some of the show’s most dramatic and controversial moments.
Fans have had some strong reactions to the news of his return, and I couldn’t be more excited to see if Adam Levine will bring that DGAF attitude that contributed to some of the craziest scenes on The Voice. Let’s look at some of the singer’s most memorable moments, and then I’ll explain why I am so thrilled.
Adam Levine’s Wildest Moments On The Voice
Christina Aguilera Had ‘99 Problems’ With Team Adam’s Song Choice
There was a lot of tension between Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera on Season 2, as the “What a Girl Wants” singer was pretty tough on Team Adam's Tony Lucca, whom she knew from her Mickey Mouse Club days. Things really came to a head in the finale when Lucca sang Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” with many perceiving XTina to be the “bitch” referenced (but not sung on the NBC broadcast) in the lyrics. After Aguilera called Lucca out for choosing a song with lyrics that were “a little derogatory towards women,” with his wife and daughter in the audience, Levine defended his team member, saying:
I didn't buy what he was selling, and I’m pretty sure Christina Aguilera didn't either.
Adam Levine Hates This Country
Another controversial moment came in The Voice’s fourth season during the live Top 8 results show. All three members of Adam Levine’s team found themselves in the bottom 4, receiving the fewest votes from the viewing audience. Despite one of his singers being announced as safe, Levine can be heard off-camera saying:
The comment was pretty clearly intended to show disappointment in how the audience’s vote played out — with two of his artists being eliminated — but many were offended by the unpatriotic sentiment anyway. Adam Levine ultimately came out with an apology, saying:
That’s not even where the controversy ends for Adam Levine, as his final stunt may have been the most jaw-dropping of all..
Adam Levine Actively Lobbies Against His Own Team Member
It was the beginning of the end for the Maroon 5 singer in The Voice Season 15 when he faced possibly his biggest controversy yet. In the Top 10 elimination, two of Adam Levine’s team members found themselves in the bottom 3. However, 14-year-old Reagan Strange was sick and unable to perform her Instant Save song. After Team Adam’s DeAndre Nico performed “All of Me,” the coach basically threw Nico under the bus, using his time to encourage America to vote for Strange. Levine said:
The tactic worked, with Reagan Strange advancing to the next week of competition. Meanwhile, DeAndre Nico took the high road with a classy response to being eliminated, although he later said:
I’d say that’s a pretty fair assessment, and there’s no telling what DeAndre Nico thinks of Adam Levine’s upcoming return to The Voice’s coaching panel. I, however, am quite pumped.
Why I’m Excited For Adam Levine’s Return
The Voice Needs The Maroon 5 Singer’s Attitude
You may not think Adam Levine was right to do any of the things listed above, and I’d probably agree with you on all three. However, I can’t think of one time since his exit that The Voice has made my jaw drop in a “Did that actually just happen?” way. Blake Shelton was a troll; Kelly Clarkson was hilarious; Reba McEntire is a legend. Maybe Adam Levine is the villain. Stop trying to force John Legend into feuds and let Levine be the bad guy.
The Coach Went Out On A Bum Note
If there’s anything we love on TV more than a villain, it’s a redemption story. Adam Levine flamed out in spectacular fashion in his final seasons on The Voice. Not only were fans sick of his snide remarks, but in his final three showings, Levine failed to bring a single artist to the finale. In Season 16 his entire team was eliminated before the Semifinals. Had he lost his touch? Was America actively voting against him? I need to see how he rebounds in Season 27 after so many years away.
His Return Will Come Over Two Years After His Alleged Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine has stayed busy with Maroon 5 over the years, but that's not why he found himself trending in 2022. The frontman made headlines after being being implicated in a cheating scandal, and I’m very curious to see if or how his bad boy, rock star persona changes in this big return to television. Will he continue to play that confrontational character that we saw in the first 16 seasons, or will we see a kinder, gentler version of the coach who’s working to rehabilitate a tarnished public image?
The big news of Adam Levine’s return in Season 27 was announced months before the 26th season premieres on the 2024 TV schedule, so fans still have quite a while to wait before they see him again. When that time comes, he’ll join veteran mentor John Legend, Michael Bublé and newcomer Kelsea Ballerini, who has appeared on The Voice in several capacities over the years.
Before that, however, fans will get to see if Reba McEntire can defend her Season 25 title against Gwen Stefani and rookie coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, both of whom have served as mentors on past seasons.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.