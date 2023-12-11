What Is The Chuck Cunningham Syndrome? (And 8 Big TV Character Examples)

Happy Days, one of the best TV comedies set outside New York and Los Angeles , gave us classic catchphrases , the legendary “Jump the Shark” trope, and quite possibly the greatest theme song in the medium's history. Over the years, the show also introduced us to unforgettable characters like the Fonz, Richie Cunningham, and Mr. C, as well as several others who would go on to have their own spinoffs. However, the show also introduced another phenomenon folks call “Chuck Cunningham Syndrome,” which has since reared its head countless times on some of the most popular sitcoms known to man.

But what is it, why’s it a thing, and why have some of us thought about it nonstop since watching a random Nick at Nite commercial more than a quarter-century ago? We might not be able to answer the final question, but the other two won’t be a problem at all…

(Image credit: ABC)

Chuck Cunningham Syndrome Is What Happens When A Sitcom Character Disappears With No Explanation

Okay, so what is “Chuck Cunningham Syndrome” anyway? Any time a character on a TV show simply disappears with no explanation or future references (or retconned out of the story), you have this phenomenon. The reason the name is that the most famous example comes from Happy Days, in which the oldest Cunningham child, Chuck, was nowhere to be seen or mentioned after the show’s second season.

When The Hollywood Reporter wrote about the death of Gavan O’Herlihy, who played the character for most of the first two seasons before being replaced by Randolph Roberts, it was pointed out that in later seasons of the show, Howard Cunningham (Tom Bosley) mentioned that he only had two kids: Richie (Ron Howard) and Joanie (Erin Moran), with no reference to the son last seen going upstairs back in Season 2.

And while Happy Days is the most famous example of this strange phenomenon, other famous sitcoms (and other TV shows) have experienced this. Here are a few...

(Image credit: ABC)

Judy Winslow (Family Matters)

One of the most iconic TGIF shows, Family Matters introduced unforgettable TV characters like Steve Urkel (Jaleel White), Carl Winslow (Reginald VelJohnson), and countless others, many of whom stayed with the sitcom until the very end. That wasn’t the case for Judy Winslow (Jaimee Foxworth), the youngest of the central family who just disappeared following the fourth season. The vanishing of Judy Winslow , though not explicitly addressed in the series after never being seen again after Grandma Winslow’s wedding, can be chalked up to budget issues and the character being underutilized in the expanded cast, according to People Magazine .

(Image credit: NBC)

Ben Geller (Friends)

Ben Geller, who was played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse in later seasons, was Ross’ (David Schwimmer) son on Friends and a character who would pop up from time to time. However, that abruptly came to an end near the conclusion of the landmark sitcom, as Ross’ first child was no longer a thing after the birth of his daughter with Rachel Green (Jennifer Anniston). There are times when characters simply forget Ross even had a son, and there was no mention of where he went. There are, however, multiple fan theories about this situation .

(Image credit: Fox)

Seven (Married With Children)

The TV trope of introducing a random kid in later seasons is one that never gets old, and it can be spotted in Married with Children Season 7 with the inclusion of Seven (Shane Sweet). Introduced as Peggy Bundy’s (Katey Sagal) first cousin and later informally adopted son, Seven only appeared in 12 episodes before never being seen or heard of again.

(Image credit: NBC)

Tori Scott (Saved By The Bell)

Saved by the Bell, which started as a completely different show (Good Morning, Miss Bliss) set in a different high school (Indiana instead of California), introduced and got rid of characters with little to no reason multiple times throughout its run. One of the strangest though, was the introduction of Tori Scott (Leanna Creel) during the gang’s senior year. Just as she replaced Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley), the harder-edged high school student was never mentioned in any of the spinoff movies or series that followed its original run.

(Image credit: Fox)

Tina Pinciotti (That '70s Show)

Remember when the That ‘70s Show cast included Tina Pinciotti (Amanda Fuller) for a single episode? No? Well, during the Season 1 episode titled “Eric’s Burger Job,” Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) had a younger sister who disappeared just as quickly as she appeared. Though Tina was briefly referenced in the next season, it was later suggested that Donna was an only child.

(Image credit: NBC)

Claire (Seinfeld)

Seinfeld, the show about nothing, spent the 9 seasons following Jerry Seinfeld’s titular character and the rest of the core cast (and all those unforgettable side characters ). But one character that has seemingly been forgotten is Claire (Lee Garlington), the waitress who featured prominently in the show’s pilot episode. For whatever reason, the sitcom was retooled and Claire (as well as Pete’s Luncheonette) was left off the revamped version.

(Image credit: NBC)

Cathy Simms (The Office)

One of the most despicable characters from The Office , Cathy Simms (Lindsey Broad) came in as Pam’s (Jenna Fischer) replacement while she was on maternity leave and quickly started flirting with Jim (John Krasinski). Luckily, for fans of the show, especially those big supporters of all things Jim and Pam, Cathy disappeared about as quickly as she appeared, only appearing in a few episodes in Season 8 before vanishing with no explanation or reason.

(Image credit: ABC)

Mr. Turner (Boy Meets World)

Mr. Turner (Anthony Tyler) was a major part of Boy Meets World during Seasons 2-4, but the beloved teacher, friend, mentor, and later legal guardian of Shawn (Rider Strong) disappeared partway through the fourth season after a motorcycle accident. Though the character was referenced in the series finale (though Tyler didn’t reprise his role), he was forgotten for the better part of three seasons. He did, however, return for Girl Meets World.

(Image credit: NBC)

Andy (Roseanne)

Andy, Jackie Harris’ (Laurie Metcalf) son from Roseanne is a rather interesting case as he was on the show until the end of its original run but wasn’t brought back for the revival series or The Conners continuation. There has been no mention of the boy, who would now be a fully-grown adult at this point, since.

(Image credit: NBC)

BONUS: Mandy Hampton (The West Wing)

The West Wing isn’t a sitcom, but it does feature a great example of “Chuck Cunningham Syndrome” with Mandy Hampton (Moira Kelly), so we’ll include her as a bonus item. Though a major player in the early goings of the political drama’s first season, Mandy was seen less and less as the story went on, and eventually, she disappeared and was never mentioned again.