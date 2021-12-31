What’s Going On With Josh Duggar While He Awaits Sentencing On Child Pornography Convictions

It took basically seven months for Josh Duggar’s trial to get off the ground, but it took only a few short days for said trial to get underway and a jury to convict Josh Duggar on child pornography-related charges . The former reality star has been found guilty, but sentencing has not come down from a judge at this juncture. So, what does that mean for Duggar in the interim?

In recent days, reports have indicated that Josh Duggar has been staying in solitary confinement while he awaits sentencing . This isn’t because he is a noted TV star; instead, it’s because he is a convicted sex offender. In general, those who will need to register as sex offenders after their release from prison are kept away from the general prison population for their own safety.

During this time in jail, his wife Anna is allegedly staying by his side since the news broke. Anna Duggar previously spent a lot of time with Josh while he awaited trial. She was present during the proceedings, and a report over at The Ashley's Reality Roundup has mentioned the two have continued to maintain a connection, albeit via video call. Allegedly, the Washington County Detention Center that Duggar is being held at does not allow in person visits, but if reports are accurate his wife has called at least 9 times over a sixteen day period since his detainment began.

In addition, conjugal visit between husband and wife are reportedly off the table.

Reportedly, other Duggar family members, including his parents and siblings, have not called, though they did celebrate Christmas without Josh this year, though it seems that celebration may have come in smaller, more intimate pods than previous years. Jessa Seewold shared a look at her family's celebrations via YouTube.

To note, when Josh Duggar was ultimately convicted on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography the judge on the case made specific mention that the former TLC star would be detained until sentencing comes down. Judge Timothy Brooks noted at the time the trial was winding down that Duggar had been “compliant” but said:

Mr. Duggar 100% has been compliant awaiting trial. I appreciate that and I wanted to acknowledge that however because of the guilty offenses he must be detained regardless of flight risk so there will be a mandatory detention.The marshalls will set that up.

So, instead of heading back to the home of LaCount and Maria Reber, the third-party home where the reality star had awaited trial whilst out on bail, the Duggar clan member was carted off to jail, where it was confirmed he would be detained until sentencing. Fortunately or unfortunately, sentencing does not come overnight. In fact, reports from the courtroom mention that the judge had estimated a timeline of April 2022.

Meanwhile, Josh Duggar already spent his first Christmas in jail. That Christmas was also spent in solitary confinement, though he was given the same Christmas meal as other inmates. Duggar could serve up to 40 years in prison, as well as paying steep fans, should he get the max sentence when the day comes.