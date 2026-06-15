What’s Pat Sajak Been Up To Since Leaving Wheel Of Fortune? He Dropped A Funny ‘Update On Life’

Ryan Seacrest is now in his early groove of being the Wheel of Fortune host after taking over for Pat Sajak, and that’s continued on the 2026 TV schedule. Sajak, meanwhile, is enjoying his retirement after being one of the best game show hosts for several decades. It’s been two years since he said goodbye to WOF and one year since he said goodbye to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and he shared a fun family update.

When it was announced that Sajak would be retiring from Wheel of Fortune, it was unknown just what he had planned to do next. While he has since returned to Wheel following his official retirement to do one more season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and to film some fun promo last year, Sajak has mostly been keeping things on the down-low. He did, however, recently take to social media to give fans an update, but I’m not sure he’s being entirely truthful:

Update on life… pic.twitter.com/kDblRfhlN1June 14, 2026

I may have never been to Montana, but I’m pretty sure the state doesn’t have access to the ocean, and there doesn’t seem to be any cows nearby. Of course, this could be a part of Montana that no one knows about, but I’d bet everything that Sajak is actually somewhere a lot more tropical and is just pretending that he’s settled down in Montana. Considering all of the tropical vacations that are given away on Wheel of Fortune, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sajak decided to see what they’re all about.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Since Sajak seems to be doing pretty well in “Montana,” it can be expected that this retirement is permanent. There were some wild rumors running around that Sajak doing one more season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune made him rethink leaving the original series. However, that turned out to be just rumors. Seacrest and Vanna White are getting along well, even after it seemed like there was trouble behind the scenes.

At one point, though, it looked like White would be joining Sajak in retirement. It took a while for her to renew her contract with Wheel of Fortune, as there were a lot of back and forth and negotiations, as she tried to get a higher salary. She also knew it would be hard to move forward without her partner in crime, but things are going just fine now.

Whether or not Sajak will continue to update fans on his retirement is unclear, but it would be fun to see what he’s up to in Montana or wherever the heck he is. And to see if he’s able to keep up this hilarious act. If fans are missing him on Wheel of Fortune, older episodes are streaming via Hulu subscription and/or Disney+ subscription, because this definitely just makes me miss him.