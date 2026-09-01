See When Calls The Heart’s Ben Rosenbaum Say ‘Goodbye’ To A Major Hickam Memento Before Season 14

Following the conclusion of When Calls the Heart’s 13th season on the 2026 TV schedule, the fan-favorite Hallmark drama is coming back for Season 14. Filming has started on the new season of WCTH, with the cast sharing plenty of BTS content. While most of the uploads have been pretty fun, Ben Rosenbaum’s post from set is bittersweet as he says goodbye to a longtime major Hickam memento.

Rosenbaum has been recurring on When Calls the Heart as Mike Hickam since the first season, meaning that Hope Valley’s former mayor has gone through quite a lot of suits over the years. Unfortunately, this means that wardrobe has probably had to throw out some suits over the years as they get worn, and it seems like that’s happening to one of the actor's favorites. He took to Instagram to share the news that he’s saying goodbye to one of Hickam’s oldest suits. Appropriately, the video is set to James Blunt’s “Goodbye My Lover.”

A post shared by Ben Rosenbaum (@ben_rosenbaum) A photo posted by on

Considering When Calls the Heart has been on for over a decade, I can only imagine just how many outfits the wardrobe department has gone through for every character. However, the fact that Rosenbaum has to bid adieu to a suit he’s been wearing for ten seasons is definitely sad. It is impressive that it’s managed to last so long, though. Hopefully he took a lot of photos with it.

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However, while Rosenbaum may have had to say goodbye to something old, he made sure to bring something new to When Calls the Heart. He and his wife and co-star Erin Krakow brought along their baby daughter to Vancouver in addition to their dog. The couple welcomed their first child back in April after revealing last fall that they were expecting. So while he's saying so long to one thing, he's gotten to have some new lovely experiences on set.

Filming for Season 14 of When Calls the Heart officially kicked off in August. As of now, not too much has been revealed about the storylines. However, Lori Loughlin is set to return as Abigail Stanton after departing in Season 6. She made a surprise cameo at the end of the Season 13 finale in March when Abigail arrived back in Hope Valley. Additionally, a chunk of the season will likely center on Nathan and Elizabeth’s impending nuptials after they finally got engaged in the season finale.

One thing for sure is that When Calls the Heart’s 14th season will more than likely be an emotional roller coaster, both on-screen and off. Hallmark likely won’t reveal the premiere date for a couple more months, but the wait will surely be worth it. When Calls the Heart Season 14 will premiere in 2027. All 13 seasons (which feature this beloved suit) are streaming on Hallmark+.