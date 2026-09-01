Pete Davidson Shares On-Brand Take After He And Colin Jost Land A Gig For Their Staten Island Ferry
I expect no other kind of response.
One of my favorite pop culture topics to keep up with is Pete Davidson and Colin Jost’s Staten Island Ferry. Despite all the jokes about the ferry, the comedians do have plans for the boat, and they’re about to hold an event on it. However, putting the jokes back into the equation, it’s not shocking to me at all that Davidson gave a funny statement about the upcoming ferry gig.
To quote Saturday Night Live’s Stefon, “New York’s hottest club” could be the comedy club Snapple is creating on Davidson and Jost’s Staten Island Ferry. On September 17, the juice company is going to transform the comedians’ “famously random John F. Kennedy Staten Island Ferry purchase into the Sapple Island Ferry,” which will be a free comedy club. In reaction to all this, the King of Staten Island star said:
He makes such a good point. Turning this ferry into a free comedy club feels like the event that makes the most sense for Davidson and Jost. However, the fact that it will be held on a ferry and in collaboration with a juice and tea brand is hilariously random and unexpected. So, yes, it “still doesn’t make much sense,” but that’s part of the reason why it’s so great.
This event, which will be hosted by Davidson and Jost, will feature sets from “comedy’s fastest rising stars,” and the ferry will become New York City’s “most unexpected place to laugh, sip and take a break.” It’s free, tickets will drop daily at 3 p.m. ET between September 3 and 8, and then on September 17, doors will open at 7 p.m. ET at Pier 17.
Overall, this sounds like a great idea for a ferry, and the fact that it’s both random and fitting feels perfectly on brand for the comedians’ hilariously random business venture.
Now, this isn’t the first random collaboration Jost and Davidson have done with their ferry that they keep getting asked about. For example, last year, Nike got involved with the boat to create an ad for the New York City Marathon.
So, yes, this ferry is becoming more than a punchline. However, there’s no denying that it still makes for a great joke, as Snapple’s event proves. The last few years prove that too, as Scarlett Johansson’s reaction to the ferry was funny, Jost’s Shark Tank-esque pitch about his boat was hilarious, and just about anytime this floating vessel gets brought up in an interview, the guys have something entertaining to say about it.
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With that said, when this comedy event from Snapple happens later this month, I’ll be curious to see how many Staten Island Ferry jokes are made during the event. I mean, it’s a stand-up comedy event on a ferry owned by two comedians…the jokes basically write themselves.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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