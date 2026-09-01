A 90 Day Fiancé Couple Unexpectedly Split The Night Before Their Wedding For A Wild Reason

We've seen a lot of 90 Day couples split after marriage, but it's far rarer to see a couple get right to the finish line and call things off. It does happen, however, and after Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods' wedding fell apart, it looks like Cortney Reardanz and Phil are the next to have shut things down at the last minute.

Phil and Cortney's marriage was allegedly set to take place during a 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, potentially meant to air later in the 2026 TV schedule. Now, however, it sounds like that won't happen, as the two will apparently go their separate ways after getting engaged on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Cortney And Phil's Breakup Is Allegedly Tied To Colt

90 Day: The Single Life viewers may remember that Cortney and Phil announced their engagement was off during the tell-all, due to her continued involvement with Colt Johnson behind his back. Well, to bring fans up to speed, they reconciled and were planning to get married. That allegedly came to an end when @90DayFianceUpdates reported that Cortney's continued obsession with Colt, as well as his ex-wives, led to a big argument between the two.

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Since then, there have been reports that Cortney returned the ring, and that Phil was already spotted with another woman. Meanwhile, Colt remains happy in his relationship with Diana over in Brazil, and even finalized his divorce with Vanessa Guerra. Could wedding bells be in his future? I have to wonder.

Will We See This Happen On Television?

Between a called-off marriage and Yara Dufren allegedly getting called out for an affair, this 90 Day Fiancé spinoff sounds like it'll be a wild ride. The question is how much of all this drama will we see when it finally airs on TLC, or if we'll have to wait for the tell-all to get the full tea.

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I would imagine Phil and Cortney's marriage was going to be filmed, so I would imagine we'll be streaming the fallout when it doesn't happen, when it's available with an HBO Max subscription. It's truly wild that this could be how it all came to an end, though, as it seemed like Cortney and Phil really liked each other and were going to last.

It's also surprising that Colt was somewhat involved in this situation, especially since Cortney largely talked about how their relationship was not great on 90 Day: The Last Resort. It's wild to think that a continued obsession with that relationship would end what could've been a happy marriage, so I'm waiting to see the full details of what went down for more insight on the relationship. Perhaps this was just the straw that broke the camel's back.

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Who knows when we'll see it, as TLC hasn't officially confirmed this spinoff's existence. That said, I'll be on pins and needles waiting for the announcement, and all the wild stuff that will inevitably come out when it arrives.