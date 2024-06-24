Rumors Swirled There's Already Trouble On Wheel Of Fortune After Pat Sajak's Exit. What's Really Going On Between Ryan Seacrest And Vanna White

When Pat Sajak announced that he was retiring from Wheel of Fortune, it seemed like every effort was made to ensure a smooth transition. Ryan Seacrest was quickly named as Sajak's successor, and Vanna White’s contract was renegotiated to secure her role as co-host in this crucial time of transition for one of the best game shows of all time . Despite all of that, rumors have still swirled that there’s trouble behind the scenes, but what’s really going on between the new host and the iconic letter-turner?

Vanna White Is Allegedly Struggling On Wheel Of Fortune Following Pat Sajak’s Exit

Vanna White and Pat Sajak worked side-by-side for more than four decades, so it would be expected for the co-host to go through a mourning period of sorts, now that new Wheel of Fortune episodes have begun filming with Ryan Seacrest as the host. However, the Daily Mail reported that things are so bad, White may be looking for a way out sooner than we expected. A source said:

Vanna is retiring from the show when her contract ends, but there is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner. It is just so difficult to do this without Pat. She just doesn't jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White were like the peanut butter and jelly of game show hosts — Sajak even admitted he couldn’t find his mark without White — and the insider claims it’s just too hard for her to be there without him. White’s renegotiated deal secures her spot in front of the big board through 2026 Could it be true that she and Ryan Seacrest are on such different pages that that’s too long to wait? Another source says not so fast.

Insider Refutes Claim Of Tension Between Ryan Seacrest And Vanna White

If there is tension between Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest, you’d never know it from the American Idol host’s comments about his colleague so far. Seacrest has called her “legendary” and confirmed that White lives up to “icon” status . Indeed, a source close to the new host rejected the notion that there’s been any trouble on set, telling the New York Post :

There is absolutely no truth to this story. Ryan and Vanna have started working together and have been having a lovely time on set.

The Wheel of Fortune co-workers had already started filming promos together back in February — months before they said goodbye to one of the best game show hosts in history — and onlookers reported that Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White had a natural chemistry together. They reportedly got along great in between takes and happily took selfies with fans.

Only time will tell if Vanna White is, indeed, looking for an early exit from her Wheel of Fortune gig, but for now the rumors of drama are just that. Keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule for what’s coming up ahead of Ryan Seacrest’s debut this September.