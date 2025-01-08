Surprise, See Pat Sajak Make A Quick Wheel Of Fortune Comeback When You Least Expect It

Wheel of Fortune is continuing its new era on the 2025 TV schedule, and I think it's safe to say a lot of us are still adjusting to this new normal. After longtime host Pat Sajak officially retired from one of the best game shows in history last year, Ryan Seacrest took over hosting duties starting in September. Sajak, meanwhile, has actually been doing one more season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune before officially stepping away, and now, he’s popping by his old stomping grounds in an unexpected way.

In a new video posted by Wheel of Fortune, Seacrest gave viewers a set tour, introducing the crew behind the scenes who make it all possible. After showing off the production team and art designers, the new host made his way back to set, that's when we saw Sajak chowing down on a sandwich. And it couldn’t have been a better surprise cameo:

Of course, I always hoped to see Sajak back on set, I just never thought it would be so soon and in this silly way.

I always thought if he came back it would be formally and on the actual show. However, this fun cameo was perfect, and it made my day. It just shows that Wheel of Fortune is home, and he still feels as comfortable as ever on set, whether behind the scenes or in front of the camera. Also, his cameo was quite casual, making me wonder just how many times he’s popped by since his final episode.

Coincidentally, the fun cameo comes not long after it was reported that Pat Sajak could be thinking about making a permanent comeback to Wheel of Fortune. A source told Radar Online that Sajak was allegedly thinking about returning as host after hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune one last time. Nothing is certain, though, especially since it hasn’t even been a year since his retirement and Seacrest is doing very well in the role now. However, what is clear is the show still means a lot to him, and he means a lot to the show.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest is continuing to host Wheel of Fortune, and even though he’s had a bumpy start between reported troubles behind the scenes and on-air flubs, he seems to be doing swell. It’s not easy taking over for a beloved host, so it’s not surprising that it’s taken some time to get used to. However, he's finding his footing, and it's very fun to see him interact with the contestants, Vanna White and even Pat Sajak in the case of this video.

Considering Wheel of Fortune is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, there are likely more surprises to come that include Sajak. Fans will just have to wait and see on that front though. In the meantime, they can always catch Sajak on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and in reruns of Wheel of Fortune while Seacrest continues to host new episodes of the tentpole game show.