When Legacies Will Bring In Claire Holt’s Rebekah Mikaelson After The Big Hope Twist

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Legacies episode “We All Knew This Day Was Coming.” Read at your own risk!

Hope Mikaelson made a big decision on the latest Legacies episode, and after a few false starts in past episodes, she finally committed to becoming a Tribrid. For once, Alaric and the students at the Salvatore school largely supported the decision, likely because it was the best chance they had at defeating Malivore this time around. Alaric even pulled some strings and managed to get Hope’s aunt Freya for the big transformation, which meant Riley Voelkel reprised her role in the latest episode. It was a great treat, but where is Hope’s aunt Rebekah, and when can we expect to see her ?

Freya told Hope that there wasn’t enough time for her aunt Rebekah to make it for the beginning of her transformation, but fans don't have too long to wait for actress Claire Holt to appear on Legacies. An episode description (via The Futon Critic ) for the episode “I Thought You’d Be Happier To See Me,” airing on Thursday, November 11, confirms Holt will appear as Rebekah Mikaelson and also has some clues on how all the drama of the latest episode may shake out. Be warned, some of this could be a bit spoilery:

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is tracked down by the one person who could help her - Rebekah Mikaelson (guest star Claire Holt). Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG (Quincy Fouse) figures out what he can do to help. Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to set things right and turns to Cleo (Omono Okojie) for guidance.

Well, it would seem from that description that Rebekah isn’t nearly as chill as Freya was about Hope’s decision to die and transform into a Tribrid. Unfortunately, The Originals character was too late to the party, so it would seem she’ll attempt to help her niece in whatever way she can while Hope’s in the midst of the process. It’s unknown if Holt will appear in any other episodes this season, or this is just a one-off appearance.

I won’t speculate on how exactly Rebekah will guide Hope through her trials. It does seem, however, based on the last half of that synopsis, that Kaleb will have some remorse about the deal he struck with Malivore by betraying the students to protect Cleo. The key here is that it doesn’t appear that whatever he’s done will stop Hope’s transformation in a significant way, though I can't say it with 100% certainty. We’ll just have to tune in and see.

Legacies airs over at The CW on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. It’s an exciting time to be a fan if Hope’s finally going to become a Tribrid, though I can’t help but be the least bit suspicious this transformation doesn’t go as planned.