When NCIS And NCIS: Hawai'i Will Return To CBS After Break

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been delivering the drama for CBS on Monday nights, after NCIS switched time slots and Hawai’i made its highly-anticipated premiere back in September. Both shows have gotten some good news in the months since thanks to the ratings and the support from the network , but fans have some bad news: the series are heading into a break, even before the midseason hiatus begins in December. Read on for how long the break will be and how the shows will both return.

The most recent episodes of the parent series and the most recent spinoff aired on Monday, November 8, and neither will be back for a few weeks after those episodes. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will return to CBS on Monday, November 29, with the former at 9 p.m. ET and the latter at 10 p.m. ET. So, they’ll hold onto their time slots, but fans still have weeks to wait until the next episodes. So what’s on the way at the end of the month? Fortunately, CBS has already released some synopses of what’s in store.

NCIS

NCIS returns with a new episode called “Peacekeeper” on November 29, and it’s probably safe to say that nobody will be able to keep the peace for too long on this show. The team will be on the case of the body of a Navy reservist, whose death sounds pretty unfortunate even by this series’ standards. The reservist will be found at the end of a gun range… in a car that has seen better days. There are no details about how long the body has been in that beat-up car, but hopefully not too long if Palmer and Kasie are to find as much evidence as possible!

As for Kasie, she’ll be considering the possibility of buying a gun, although not without putting thought into it. Given everything that she has gone through over her years working with the team, thinking about arming herself isn’t too surprising, but it will be interesting to see what she ultimately decides. Kasie isn’t exactly the most violent person on the show. This episode will also be particularly special, although behind-the-scenes rather than just in front of the camera. Rocky Carroll, who plays Vance, directed “Peacekeeper.” It’s not the first episode he has directed, so he certainly has the experience by this point!

NCIS: Hawai'i

The next new episode of the Hawai’i-set spinoff will be called “Legacy” and center on the murder of a protestor of capitalism. This will result in Jane Tennant’s team getting pulled into a conflict over a piece of land being fought over by a tech billionaire and group of eco-activists. It certainly sounds like the team will have to tread carefully between these various sides while investigating the murder, and that won’t be all that happens in “Legacy.” Enver Gjokaj will be on hand when Captain Joe goes out on a date with Tennant.