I Thought Filming In Exotic Locations For The White Lotus Would Rock Out. The Cast Members Talk 'Absurd' Stay In Thailand, And It's Not What I Expected
"I've been calling it a golden cage..."
While it’s going to be awhile before I’m all saved up for my next trip abroad, thanks to The White Lotus returning for Season 3 on the 2025 TV schedule this weekend, I can live vicariously through a slew of well-to-do characters. After previous seasons took us to Hawaii and Italy, this time around the cast ventured off to Thailand, and while I thought it would have spelled “dream job and vacation” for them, I was surprised to hear what being abroad to film the show was actually like.
The cast spent seven months in the Southeast Asian country for the greater part of last year at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. When CinemaBlend caught up with the youngest cast members, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola, who play two of the the children of Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey’s characters, on the one hand the stay was exactly what I imagined when I think of The White Lotus luxury.
Sarah: “There was actually a pillow menu. You could order a different type of pillow. It was ridiculous.”
Sam: "It's a level of luxury that is just absurd.”
Sarah: “And, like, shouldn't exist.”
A pillow menu?? Now, that’s a whole new level of fancy!
The Season 3 cast includes Fallout’s Walter Goggins, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Patrick Schwarzenegger and the return of Natasha Rothwell as Belinda from Season 1. They got the chance to work on one of the best TV shows on right now crafted by the great Mike White.
The actors credited Mike White for being “so supportive," all in the middle of playing two teens from the South that take a family vacation to aid the thesis Hook’s Piper is working on.
Why Filming The White Lotus Is Not Exactly What I Thought It Would Be
That being said, as you’ll see in the already critically-acclaimed Season 3, much of the show takes place entirely on the resort, and the cast I spoke to felt that on set as well. Sarah Catherine Hook compared it to "a golden cage," and it squares with what we've heard from other seasons.
These comments square with what happened when the OG season of The White Lotus filmed in Hawaii amidst a pandemic backdrop. While the hotel experience may have been comfortable, it wasn't always so simple leaving and exploring while the show was in between scenes, and I was surprised to hear the experience may not have been exactly what I imagined in my mind.
Champagne problems, sure, but I definitely thought cast would have oodles of stories about their adventures in Thailand, and it sounds like instead it was a lot of it was a lot of hotel time. Jason Isaacs added to the conversation by saying this:
Of course they had a great time, but maybe there’s such a thing as too fancy, isn’t there? You can watch the premiere episode of Season 3 of The White Lotus this Sunday on HBO or with a Max subscription, and now you can actually confirm those fancy pillows are exactly as advertised.
