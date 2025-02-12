Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Hyping Up His Son Patrick's Nude Scene In The White Lotus, And I Feel Like I Know Way Too Much Now

Season 3 of The White Lotus is set to debut post-Valentine's Day, which is sure to have fans of the anthology series excited. The White Lotus' rotating cast includes the likes of Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon and Patrick Schwarzenegger this time around, and is likely enough of a reason to try the new season out. But for anyone needing more, perhaps a naked Patrick Schwarzenegger will be enough to convince you?

The Gen V vet does indeed have a nude scene on the way in the Season 3 premiere episode, which was revealed by the most obvious source for such info...his famous dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The proud papa posted a picture of himself and his son to Instagram at the show’s premiere event, and in addressing the revealing moment, he also maybe kinda-sorta compared his own nude body to Patrick's.

This is perhaps more information than I, or honestly anybody else needed. But here's how Arnold put it:

I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me.

Parsing this sentence is proving to be more difficult than I would have expected. The most innocent take: when saying “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree," Arnold may be referring plainly to Patrick taking part in a nude scene in general, which would seem to indicate Patrick is like his dad in his willingness to do nude scenes.

Arnold certainly has a couple of famous nude scenes in the first two Terminator movies. His character had to travel back in time without clothing, leading to a bare-ass Arnold. Does that mean a bare-ass Patrick is specifically what we’ll see in The White Lotus? It seems likely as that’s usually what we get from any male nudity on screen, though something more is certainly possible. Male full-frontal nudity is rare, but it does happen, and HBO is probably the most likely channel for it.

Of course, there's also the far less innocent way to take the comment. In that Arnold could also be comparing his son's nude body to his own. If that's the case, he’s maybe getting a little too intimate with details. I’m not sure anybody needed to know how similar the father and son look naked.

But then when Arnold says, "Don't miss it," does he mean the show, or is he encouraging people to look at his son naked? Of course, now I’m overanalyzing all of this and the whole thing is now breaking my brain.

Read Arnold’s full comments below and you can try to figure out what he’s saying.

It’s unclear how Patrick Schwarzenegger feels about his dad seeing and then publicly promoting his nude scene. Even if you and your dad are both actors and you know nudity is a thing that happens, having your dad watch you has to be weird as hell. If you have HBO or a Max subscription you can check out Patrick Schwarzenegger’s naughty bits and make your own judgments.