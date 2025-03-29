As The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge Keeps ‘Praying’ Tanya Gets Justice, She Shared A Great Take On Why EP Mike White Is A Genius
Justice for Tanya!
As fans know, things did not end well for Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus Season 2. In the final episode, she became fully aware of a plot orchestrated by her husband, Jon Gries' Greg Hunt, to kill her, but her efforts to foil the villainous plan resulted in her dying anyway. So will we eventually see justice for Tanya? Coolidge is apparently in the dark as much as anyone, but she regards show creator Mike White as a genius, and she seems confident that he'll figure things out.
Deadline recently asked the award-winning actress if she had any insight regarding what would happen with Tanya's post-mortem storyline in The White Lotus Season 3. Coolidge explained that she is not personally privy to the plans for Greg on the show, but she called him a "creep" who deserves punishment. She explained,
In The White Lotus Season 3, Greg is back, but he is now going by "Gary," and he is living in a house in Thailand with a new girlfriend (Charlotte Le Bon). He is clearly trying to evade any questions about Tanya McQuoid's mysterious death... but he didn't expect to be recognized by Natasha Rothwell's Belinda, and she might provide the justice that fans are looking for (assuming she is able to survive the season).
With two episodes left in the on-going run, it feels impossible to accurately guess what is going to happen, and Jennifer Coolidge is on the ride right along with all of us, and she has nothing but admiration for the "genus" of Mike White:
As evidenced by his whole body of work (which also includes the movie School of Rock and the series Enlightened with Laura Dern), Mike White is a gifted storyteller and filmmaker, but in Jennifer Coolidge's opinion, his "genius" is not defined that simply. Instead, what has really amazed her is his ability to get his hooks into audiences and make them passionate and excited for what is around the corner. Said Coolidge
How will it all end, and will Greg end up meeting some kind of consequence for his felonious actions? The answers to these questions and more are all coming very soon. The penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 3, titled "Killer Instincts," will be airing on HBO this Sunday, March 30, and it will be followed by the finale, "Amor Fati," seven days later on April 6. Like all of Jennifer Coolidge's friends, we here at CinemaBlend have a minor obsession with the show, and you can be sure that we'll have coverage of what happens in two chapters and what they mean after they respectively air.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
