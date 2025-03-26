‘What Does It Mean To Die?’: Jason Isaacs Opens Up About His Difficult Role In The White Lotus, And His Thoughts On Episode 6's Standout Monastery Scene
Here's what he said.
SPOILERS are ahead for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6 – “Denials.”
The White Lotus has been ruling my thoughts in the 2025 TV schedule, and now that we have just two episodes left, I think we need to talk more about Jason Isaacs’ Timothy Ratliff. While on vacation with his family in Thailand, he learns some massively troubling news – he’s being investigated by major newspapers and the FBI, and could return home to prison time and his whole family’s life and fortune ruined. When CinemaBlend spoke to the actor, he addressed taking on the role and his standout scene in Episode 6.
Jason Isaacs Talks Why His The White Lotus Role Is Such A 'Challenge'
While a lot of the conversation around Jason Isaacs and The White Lotus has been about his viral accent and his full-frontal scene, I don’t think we’re talking enough about how difficult of a role Tim Ratliff is. When I talked to the actor during the show’s press day in Los Angeles, I brought up how in early episodes, it’s basically him, a cell phone, and the show’s fantastic score. Here’s how he responded:
Of course, Jason Isaacs found it pretty much impossible to say no to a role in The White Lotus, given how beloved it is, and being a fan himself. But as he spoke about, he wasn’t sure how he’d be able to pull it all off without much to play off except for his own acting. He didn’t even get the chance to really work with some of the other cast members while in Thailand for seven months. Elsewhere in the interview, Isaacs shared that he was “so lonely there” except for when his on-screen kids would keep him company.
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Don't have HBO? You can watch the latest season of The White Lotus on Max. Episodes even drop on the Sunday nights they air, so you won't have to wait to talk about it with others Monday morning. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.
The White Lotus Star Also Had Interesting Thoughts About Episode 6's Monastery Scene
That brings us to where we are with Mr. Ratcliff, who is so internally overwhelmed at this point in the series that he’s even thought about stealing a gun and pulling it on his family before ending his own life. Just prior to that scene, he goes to the monastery his daughter Piper wants to live in and has a big moment with a monk. Considering it was one of the standout scenes of the series so far, here’s what Isaacs said about it to CinemaBlend:
In a trip that has been riddled with anxiety and stress, Tim had his first moment and tranquility when the monk shared his peaceful description of what he thinks happens when people die, calling it a “happy return.” Now, with the episode’s events and Isaacs’ thoughts on it in mind, I’m wondering if he’ll be the shooter we’ve been wondering about.
Of course, there’s so much happening this season. We’re worried about Walter Goggins’ Rick, his two sons have just given new meaning to brotherly love, and there’s Tanya’s shady husband, Greg Hunt, at the resort. We’ll learn more once the next episode airs this Sunday!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I’ve Always Wondered What Growing Up On Bridgerton Is Like, And Hyacinth Actress Florence Hunt Answered That Question For Me
After Filming Grosse Pointe Garden Society's 'Sex Schedule' Storyline, Jocko Sims Shared What He Was 'A Little Afraid Of' In The Final Cut