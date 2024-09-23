'I Was Lucky To Have Robin And Christopher In My Life:' Whoopi Goldberg Opened Up On The View About Her Lovely Friendships With The Late Robin Williams And Christopher Reeve

Whoopi Goldberg, the beloved EGOT-winning comedian , recently returned to The View following its hiatus from the 2024 TV schedule . On last week's show, she took a moment to reflect on her cherished friendships with two late Hollywood icons: Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve, who will forever be remembered as Superman. During the heartfelt discussion, Goldberg shared touching stories about both men's profound impact on her life and expressed her deep gratitude for having known them.

The conversation on The View's September 19th broadcast was sparked by the appearance of Christopher Reeve’s children, Matthew, Alexandra and Will. The trio joined The View to promote the new documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story . The film delves into Reeve’s life before and after the tragic 1995 horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed. As a longtime friend and colleague, the Sister Act star was featured in the documentary, sharing her reflections on just how deep her connections with the two were:

I was lucky to have Robin and Christopher in my life… To me, those two men were rocks, they were rocks for me. I didn’t see them all the time but they were never far from my soul.

Whoopi Goldberg’s co-host, Sunny Hostin, pointed out that the Ghost actress had been interviewed for the documentary and even appeared in In the Gloaming, a film Reeve directed in 1997, which is about the AIDS crisis. Whoopi fondly recalled how surprised she was to be cast in the film, saying:

I was shocked that he called me. I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I want you.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ He said, ‘Don’t you want to know what it is?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t want to know. Whatever you want.’

Despite their busy lives and infrequent meetings, the Color Purple star described Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams as constant pillars in her life. Reeve and Williams, who met while studying theater at Juilliard, shared a close bond that extended to their inner circles. Reeve’s son, Will, revealed in a recent interview with People that Williams was one of the first people to visit his father in the hospital following his accident. He said:

Robin was Dad's best friend, and you show up for your friends... Our dad and Robin had a singular bond. They had a friendship that someone should make a movie about, but what shone through in that was just their love and respect for each other, and that never wavered.

Whoopi Goldberg also acknowledged the strength and resilience that both of her late friends displayed throughout their lives, particularly in the face of hardship. She added:

They taught us how to actually figure out how to move forward [amid hardship]... I had the greatest time. I was lucky.

Christopher Reeve passed away in October 2004 at just 52 years old, following complications from a heart attack. A decade later, the world was shaken again when Robin Williams, who had long struggled with depression and anxiety, tragically died by suicide in 2014. It was only after his passing that an autopsy revealed Williams had been battling Lewy body dementia, a heartbreaking and debilitating neurological disorder.

Whoopi Goldberg’s emotional tribute on The View wasn’t just a nod to the immense talent of these two legendary actors—it was also a celebration of the deep, enduring friendships they shared. With Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story set to hit the 2024 movie schedule , Goldberg’s reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the powerful bonds that shaped the careers and personal lives of these Hollywood icons. As the Till star so beautifully highlighted, these connections continue to resonate with fans worldwide, leaving a lasting impact both on and off the screen.