Who's Going To Die In Grey's Anatomy And Station 19's Next Crossover? Let's Discuss

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 dealt a huge blow to fans when they teased an upcoming crossover between the ABC Seattle dramas that could be a game-changer. When explosions rock Seattle, the firefighters and hospital will both obviously be affected, and the crossover promo menacingly teased that not everyone will survive. What the promo failed to mention, however, is which show will suffer the fatality.

Both shows are on hiatus until November 11, with ABC airing Toy Story 4 on October 28 and The Queen Family Singalong special on November 4. So we have a lot of time to think about which beloved character we’ll lose when Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 return, and not much information to go on. The descriptions for the upcoming episodes, however, might provide a clue as to what will go down. Station 19’s Episode 5, “Things We Lost in the Fire,” is a foreboding title that was only recently announced, along with an even more foreboding description:

When Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, Vic is forced to reckon with her feelings about commitment. Andy takes refuge at Dean's home and helps care for Pruitt, while Dean considers a new potential career opportunity. Meanwhile, an explosion rips apart a neighborhood and changes the lives of our firefighters forever.

If the firefighters’ lives are going to be changed forever, that sounds to me like the death might come from Station 19’s cast of characters. The episode description for Grey’s Anatomy’s “Bottle Up and Explode!” doesn’t make me feel any better:

The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study.

The "close to home” makes it sound like it could be one of the firefighters familiar to the Grey-Sloan doctors. Two firefighters in particular jump out as having the closest ties to the Grey’s Anatomy gang. Ben Warren is married to Grey-Sloan Chief of Surgery Miranda Bailey, and former Station 19 captain Maya DeLuca-Bishop is married to OB-GYN Carina DeLuca-Bishop.

To be quite honest, I’m not okay with losing either Ben or Maya, so I really hope this isn’t the direction the crossover takes us. Ben Warren’s decision to leave the hospital to become a firefighter was the impetus for Station 19, and he and Bailey are a wonderfully strong and supportive Black couple that the television world can’t afford to lose. Similarly, Maya and Carina — with their perfectly Seattle couple name “Marina” — are truly relationship goals, and there are still far too few LGBTQ couples on TV to lose this one.

But the worlds of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy are closely entwined, and honestly any first responder who gets wheeled into Grey-Sloan is going to hit close to home for the surgeons, so if we can all agree to just leave Ben and Maya out of this, that would be great, thanks. Also, episode descriptions are purposely vague and sometimes misleading, so there’s no way to know how much this reveals about the next Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover. Check out the promo and see if you can find any clues:

Will Station 19 be the show to lose a character? We’ll have to tune in for the crossover event to find out. Station 19’s next episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on November 11 on ABC, followed by Grey’s Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET. In the meantime, check out what shows are premiering on our 2021 Fall TV Schedule.