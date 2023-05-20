Why Abbott Elementary Is The Only Scripted Show On ABC’s Fall Schedule, According To The Network Chief
An ABC network chief explained why Abbott Elementary is the only scripted show on its fall schedule.
The ongoing WGA writers’ strike caused many networks to pivot their 2023-2024 fall schedules to reality-based programming. However, ABC made a surprising move by putting Abbott Elementary on its schedule, and the Emmy-winning comedy will be the only scripted show for the fall season for the network. After making the unexpected move, one of the network’s chiefs explained why the sitcom will be the only scripted show airing during the TV season.
Due to a writer's strike, fans of the ABC workplace comedy will have to settle for re-runs in September rather than expect new episodes. Despite this setback, the show has been lucrative for the network, receiving critical acclaim and awards-season recognition over the last two seasons. Its presence on the fall schedule will hold significant meaning, according to Senior VP of Content Strategy and Scheduling Ari Goldman, as he told THR:
Goldman laid out the perfect case for Abbott Elementary’s placement on ABC’s fall lineup. The mockumentary’s relatable characters and workplace scenarios make it the best representation of the network’s scripted shows amongst a sea of unscripted shows like The Golden Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars. Hopefully, the comedy series will keep audiences’ attention as they wait for traditional comedies and dramas to return.
According to Ari Goldman, viewers should expect to wait way longer than usual for new seasons of their favorite shows to return to air. He estimates that it could take up to two to three months to get ABC shows back on TV. However, Goldman noted to THR that the network's Wednesday night comedy lineup is the most feasible to air first. This means that fans of sitcoms like Abbott Elementary and The Conners may see new episodes not long after the strike ends.
Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what’s next for Gregory and Janine’s relationship after Abbott Elementary’s Season 2 finale. Writing on Season 3 had begun before the writers’ strike went into effect, according to Emmy winner Quinta Brunson. While viewers wait for more Abbott, you can catch up on the teacher-centric comedy through an active Hulu subscription.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
