Quinta Brunson Breaks Down Gregory And Janine’s Relationship After Abbott Elementary Finale, And Teases What’s Next
Will Gregory and Janine ever get together?
Spoiler alert for Season 2, Episode 22 -- “Franklin Institute” -- of Abbott Elementary ahead. If you aren’t caught up on the 2023 TV schedule hit, you can watch both seasons, in full, with a Hulu subscription.
Big moves were made during the Season 2 finale of Abbott Elementary when it comes to Janine and Gregory’s relationship. The two finally admitted they had feelings for each other, and made it clear that they both fell for each other right after they first met. While this moment was single-handedly one of the cutest, and most satisfying moments, on the show so far it didn’t last long. Fans quickly made it clear they were flustered by Abbott’s finale, especially in regard to Janine’s decision to not pursue a relationship with Gregory. So, Quinta Brunson, the actress behind the teacher and creator of the show, weighed in on what happened, why Janine made the decision she did, and what’s next for the two teachers.
Following massive events in Janine and Gregory’s story, including their first kiss at the teacher’s conference, which fans loved, and the confession in the finale, there’s been major movement in the teachers’ relationship. However, by the end of the finale, Brunson’s character said she couldn’t be with Tyler James Williams’ character at the moment, and the two decide to be friends. This choice came as a surprise to many fans, myself included, but the actress/writer/creator of the show broke down Janine’s choice and Gregory's reaction with Variety, saying:
Based on Brunson’s answer, it’s very clear just how complex Gregory and Janine’s relationship is. They are both still young teachers, who are trying to find themselves, and at least in Janine’s case, she’s not ready for such a big relationship. While it seems obvious that the two teachers are endgame, and now it’s out there that they really like each other, I’ll be interested to see how their relationship evolves in Season 3, because at the moment they've intentionally decided to stay in the friend zone.
Quinta Brunson went on to explain what the two will likely consider in Season 3 when it comes to their relationship, teasing some of the things they’ll be thinking about in the Abbott Elementary writers' room:
In my opinion, Janine’s decision, while understandable, makes the “messy” will they/won’t they dynamic between her and Gregory even more complex. While I am among the many fans who would have loved to see the teachers together, what Brunson and her team did was so smart, and sets the characters on complex and genius journeys of self-improvement. Hopefully, though, that journey ends with them together.
