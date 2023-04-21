Quinta Brunson Breaks Down Gregory And Janine’s Relationship After Abbott Elementary Finale, And Teases What’s Next

Spoiler alert for Season 2, Episode 22 -- “Franklin Institute” -- of Abbott Elementary ahead. If you aren’t caught up on the 2023 TV schedule hit, you can watch both seasons, in full, with a Hulu subscription .

Big moves were made during the Season 2 finale of Abbott Elementary when it comes to Janine and Gregory’s relationship . The two finally admitted they had feelings for each other, and made it clear that they both fell for each other right after they first met. While this moment was single-handedly one of the cutest, and most satisfying moments, on the show so far it didn’t last long. Fans quickly made it clear they were flustered by Abbott’s finale , especially in regard to Janine’s decision to not pursue a relationship with Gregory. So, Quinta Brunson, the actress behind the teacher and creator of the show, weighed in on what happened, why Janine made the decision she did, and what’s next for the two teachers.

Following massive events in Janine and Gregory’s story, including their first kiss at the teacher’s conference, which fans loved , and the confession in the finale, there’s been major movement in the teachers’ relationship. However, by the end of the finale, Brunson’s character said she couldn’t be with Tyler James Williams’ character at the moment, and the two decide to be friends. This choice came as a surprise to many fans, myself included, but the actress/writer/creator of the show broke down Janine’s choice and Gregory's reaction with Variety , saying:

There’s grace and a lot of care in Gregory hearing what Janine is saying. Hearing it, caring about her and being like, ‘Okay. I respect that as a friend, and there’s nothing left for me to do.’ Janine will focus on herself on becoming ready, examining herself to try to be like, ‘Okay, I think I’m ready to never do that again.’ And I don’t think Gregory’s the type to wait for that, but there’s room for Janine to learn that she didn’t have to be so hard on herself about the Maurice situation, either. Dating, for young people, isn’t cut-and-dry. You’ll talk to some friends who are like, ‘Yeah, I stopped talking to that person. I was just afraid to this, that and the other.’ But that doesn’t mean you stop talking to them! You continue to communicate! Ghosting makes the other person feel horrible. That’s how messy the dating world is, and they’re in the middle of that mess.

Based on Brunson’s answer, it’s very clear just how complex Gregory and Janine’s relationship is. They are both still young teachers, who are trying to find themselves, and at least in Janine’s case, she’s not ready for such a big relationship. While it seems obvious that the two teachers are endgame, and now it’s out there that they really like each other, I’ll be interested to see how their relationship evolves in Season 3, because at the moment they've intentionally decided to stay in the friend zone.

Quinta Brunson went on to explain what the two will likely consider in Season 3 when it comes to their relationship, teasing some of the things they’ll be thinking about in the Abbott Elementary writers' room:

The only thing they can do is support each other through it. Whether that be dating other people seriously, or someone saying ‘I’m ready now’ and the person saying ‘I’m not’ or ‘I don’t want to do this anymore’ — they have to be friends, first and foremost. I don’t know, but it’s gonna be fun to explore when we get back to the writers room.