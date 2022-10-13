Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med fans will be seeing more of this newcomer.
Spoilers ahead for Episode 4 of Chicago Med Season 8, called “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Teacher.”
Crockett was fighting to save lives in an more stressful environment than usual in Chicago Med this week, as he was on the scene of a subway wreck where he had to partner with another man to try and save the conductor’s life. As it turns out, that other man (played by 9-1-1’s Sasha Roiz) is going to be an important part of Season 8 for Crockett moving forward.
Sasha Roiz joined Med as a recurring guest star by the name of Jack Dayton, and “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Teacher” introduced him as a creator and innovator behind the train the derailed but had been meant to change the world. He became famous for his work and tried to portray himself as a hero, but admitted to Crockett that he just wanted to make himself another fortune.
And it’s that fortune that’s going to make him important moving forward. The initial casting announcement for Roiz revealed that he is a man with millions of dollars to back up his interests, and co-showrunner Andrew Schneider shared with CinemaBlend earlier this fall that Crockett would have “a big storyline for him where he rescues a guy who is a very wealthy Chicago entrepreneur,” and he "achieves a kind of celebrity status, which he never sought.”
It’s clear that Jack Dayton is the wealthy Chicago entrepreneur that the co-showrunner mentioned, and Crockett certainly did a lot of rescuing after the subway wreck. Plus, the episode description for next week reveals that he’s not done trying to help. Called “Yep, This Is The World We Live In,” the October 19 episode has this in store for fans:
As Nick Gehlfuss previously shared, the supply chain shortages are continuing to cause problems for the doctors of Med, and Vanessa may have made a big mistake this week in turning to a drug dealer for help. Dr. Charles and Nellie clashed over treatment earlier in Season 8, so it should be interesting to see how they work together after finding common ground. But the biggest takeaway may be that Med is evidently wasting no time in bringing Jack Dayton back.
It’s not 100% clear if Jack will be the one in need of a transplant, but all signs point toward Crockett being on his way to celebrity status, whether he likes it or not. Change is definitely happening as Season 8 continues, with the recent news that Chicago Med is losing another star. Brian Tee is leaving the medical drama as Ethan Choi before the end of the year after the character went through some tremendous changes in Season 7.
See what’s next for Crockett after meeting Jack Dayton with new episodes of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. in the 2022 TV premiere schedule.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
