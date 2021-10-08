Why Choosing That Giant Baby Costume May Have Been A Mistake, According To Masked Singer Contestant
By Megan Behnke
Being a Baby is not all it's cracked up to be.
Spoilers ahead for Season 6, Episode 4 of The Masked Singer, “House Party.”
The Masked Singer’s sixth season has sent home another celebrity. The fourth episode saw the elimination and unmasking of Group A’s Baby, who was really stand-up comedian Daniel Lawrence Whitney, better known as Larry the Cable Guy. The comedian opened up about his choice of costume, which wasn’t really the greatest thing he could have gone with.
The giant baby costume was both adorable and scary at the same time, but wearing any costume and singing on The Masked Singer is not easy. Following the elimination, Daniel Lawrence Whitney talked to TV Insider about what made him choose Baby and why he immediately regretted it:
It's not surprising that Larry the Cable Guy felt like this. Picking the right disguise for The Masked Singer can be tricky, especially since you don’t know how long you’ll have to put up with it. While a costume may look cool, wearing it can be quite the opposite. The comedian went on to explain how it was like getting on and off the stage, and it sounds intense and exhausting:
Even though Larry the Cable Guy was eliminated early on in the season, he probably couldn’t be happier to not be wearing that Baby costume anymore. While he didn’t have the best time performing in it, it seems like he still had a blast being on the series. The Masked Singer has brought in singers, actors, comedians and other celebrities of all varieties and it’s definitely an experience like no other. He may not have been destined to win Season 6, but there are plenty of other celebrities with more performances to go!
Just who else will be unmasked on The Masked Singer? Catch new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox! Check out our 2021 fall TV schedule to see what other shows to look out for!
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.