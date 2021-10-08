Why Choosing That Giant Baby Costume May Have Been A Mistake, According To Masked Singer Contestant

Spoilers ahead for Season 6, Episode 4 of The Masked Singer, “House Party.”

The Masked Singer’s sixth season has sent home another celebrity. The fourth episode saw the elimination and unmasking of Group A’s Baby, who was really stand-up comedian Daniel Lawrence Whitney, better known as Larry the Cable Guy. The comedian opened up about his choice of costume, which wasn’t really the greatest thing he could have gone with.

The giant baby costume was both adorable and scary at the same time, but wearing any costume and singing on The Masked Singer is not easy. Following the elimination, Daniel Lawrence Whitney talked to TV Insider about what made him choose Baby and why he immediately regretted it:

I just thought it was pretty cool looking and they told me it was going to be the tallest one, the biggest costume ever made. And I thought I could fit something like that... The only problem was I could barely move. I couldn’t see very well because I couldn’t bend or anything. I was strapped in there, so the only thing I could really move a little bit was my legs, obviously, to walk out there, but in my arms, I really had hardly any mobility.

It's not surprising that Larry the Cable Guy felt like this. Picking the right disguise for The Masked Singer can be tricky, especially since you don’t know how long you’ll have to put up with it. While a costume may look cool, wearing it can be quite the opposite. The comedian went on to explain how it was like getting on and off the stage, and it sounds intense and exhausting:

When I was coming on and off the stage, they had three people grab onto me and lead me and show me where I was going. Then when we got in together and took pictures, I was very envious because they were walking in on their own and they’re jumping around and they’re moving their legs. Meanwhile, I’m in an oven. I can’t move. So the costume was a little bulky. It was cool though.

Even though Larry the Cable Guy was eliminated early on in the season, he probably couldn’t be happier to not be wearing that Baby costume anymore. While he didn’t have the best time performing in it, it seems like he still had a blast being on the series. The Masked Singer has brought in singers, actors, comedians and other celebrities of all varieties and it’s definitely an experience like no other. He may not have been destined to win Season 6, but there are plenty of other celebrities with more performances to go!

Just who else will be unmasked on The Masked Singer? Catch new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox! Check out our 2021 fall TV schedule to see what other shows to look out for!