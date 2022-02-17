Why FBI's OA Will Have To Consider His Loyalties In The Deadly New Investigation
By Laura Hurley published
FBI's next case will be a challenging one for OA when it comes to where his loyalties lie.
FBI will soon return from its mini hiatus with a brand new episode that could be particularly rough for OA, who hasn’t had the easiest time in Season 4 already. The next investigation that the team will tackle on CBS will have ties to OA’s former mosque, and he’ll have to consider his loyalties while figuring out how to proceed.
The next new episode of FBI will air on Tuesday, February 22 at 8 p.m. ET and is titled “Pride and Prejudice,” but it definitely won’t be a Jane Austen-esque enemies-to-lovers love story. In fact, it may even be more brutal than usual, which is saying something for a show that just killed off a character and may not even replace her, based on some comments from a star. Here’s what the “Pride and Prejudice” episode of FBI has in store:
It may be a good thing for the investigation into these murders that OA has a connection to an imam from his former mosque, but it seems like the good things will be in limited supply for him in “Pride and Prejudice.” This won’t be the first time that OA has had to deal with a conflict between the demands of his job as an FBI agent and his status as a Muslim man of Egyptian descent. He generally finds himself following the letter of the law as dictated by his higher-ups at the FBI, but “any means necessary” could certainly be rough for him in this situation.
This has been a pretty heavy season of FBI overall, and not just because of Rina’s death or OA’s upcoming conflict. The most recent episode revisited Maggie’s difficult time undercover with a new case, and the explosive ending (which actually had to be changed for the finished product) resulted in a near-death experience (and stressed OA out more than a little for Maggie’s sake). One of the cases this season was even dark enough that I decided FBI is ready for a crossover with Law & Order: SVU over on NBC.
It has also been a pretty exciting season that showed the series is not afraid to mix things up four seasons in, including by changing up the partners every once in a while, and that will be the case once more with an episode once FBI comes back from its mini hiatus. I do hope that OA will be able to count on Maggie’s support in “Pride and Prejudice,” though. It sounds like he could use somebody having his back as much as possible.
FBI has become one of the strongest performers for CBS in the ratings, and anchors an action-packed night of primetime with newest spinoff FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted (which will soon lose star Julian McMahon). It also shares a TV universe with no fewer than six other shows, once Law & Order returns on February 24. For now, you can look forward to the “Pride and Prejudice” episode of FBI on Tuesday, February 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS in the 2022 TV schedule.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.