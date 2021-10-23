Why Happy Endings Hasn’t Been Revived For Season 4 Yet, According To One Star

The cancellation of Happy Endings after Season 3 led many fans and critics to question ABC’s decision. The Season 3 finale had left some storylines unfinished. It seemed clear that another season was planned, but unfortunately the show never got the chance to reveal what happens next. Over the years, the cast and producers have reunited a few times with ideas of a revival floating around. But those dreams may never be realized, according to Happy Endings alum Adam Pally. He revealed why Season 4 hasn’t come to fruition, and possibly never will.

Happy Endings was one of those shows that didn’t get its due during its original run. Since it ended, the ABC comedy has come a cult classic with a loyal fanbase. It found a second life on streamers like Netflix and Hulu, leading to fans asking about the proposed fourth season. Adam Pally may have crushed those dreams with some reality. The Sonic the Hedgehog star revealed to ScreenRant what’s holding back a possible Season 4.

I don't get asked that as much as you think, because, similar to the reason why it hasn't been resurrected, I don’t know if that audience is as big as people think it is. But I am so honored that the people that are in it are such passionate fans. I know that we would all love to do something again. But again, it's scheduling and there's a million businesses involved that I don't even know about. But I know that I would love to talk to those people anytime. If it was in front of the camera, that'd be great.

Given all the logistics involved in making a revival possible, Adam Pally may be right about Happy Endings Season 4. At least he acknowledged how passionate the fanbase has been about the series. As Pally pointed out, most of the cast and crew are now busy with their respective projects. There are so many moving parts that need to come together for a fourth season to be a reality. The Mindy Project alum does seem open to reviving his role as the outlandish Max Blum once more.

But a reboot seemed like a possibility a few years ago. The cast reunited at one point to read a proposed script for the never-realized Season 4. After Happy Endings was cancelled, there were talks of another network picking it up, but eventually the plans fell through. So, Adam Pally’s words may sting hard for an avid fanbase who just want more of the cult classic.

With news of reboots popping up every day, let’s hope Adam Pally’s words are proven wrong. Hopefully, those Season 3 loose ends will be cleared up at some point. For those who love every moment and one-liner from the series, you can check out Happy Endings on Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.