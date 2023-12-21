Why Homicide: Life On The Street Isn't Streaming, And Why It Deserves To Be After Andre Braugher's Death
The late actor won an Emmy for the police drama.
It’s been an emotional couple of weeks for family, friends, and fans of Andre Braugher due to the news that the actor died at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11 following a fight with lung cancer. But for those who may want to revisit his iconic role as Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street, they won’t find it readily available on streaming and this needs to change.
Andre Braugher starred in the NBC police drama for seven seasons (over 100 episodes) from 1993 to 1999 before later portraying NYPD’s Captain Holt in Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021. While his more recent police series (with cast members paying tribute to him after the news of his death) is available to stream with a Peacock subscription, it’s time to get into why Homicide is not on streaming and why it deserves to be.
Why Homicide: Life On The Street Isn't Streaming
After Scoob! Holiday Haunt writer spoke on Braugher’s lost role in the animated movie, there’s another major Braugher role that viewers cannot easily watch. David Simon, who wrote the book that Homicide: Life on the Street was based on along with writing on the NBC series, recently took to Twitter to share an update as to why the show is not on streaming. In his words:
Following the passing of Andre Braugher, the writer undoubtedly has been sent an influx of questions about why Homicide is only available to purchase on DVD. As he shared on social media, he recently heard that NBC is looking into getting Homicide: Life On The Street on streaming, but first the network has to jump through the correct legal hoops to secure the music rights to the soundtrack of the series. As he expanded upon, the series has a “lot of licensed music” from “a vast array of artists” that need to be reviewed before it can find a home on a streaming service.
Why It Deserves To Stream After Andre Braugher's Death
Homicide: Life on the Street is the role that started it all for Andre Braugher. If you love Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it’s safe to say that his work in that comedy would not exist without Baltimore-set Detective Frank Pembleton. The role earned him his first Emmy in 1998 in the “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” category. The ‘90s series remains perhaps his most seminal work, and one of TV’s great detective shows should be available for a wider audience to appreciate, especially following his death.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest