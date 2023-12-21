Why Homicide: Life On The Street Isn't Streaming, And Why It Deserves To Be After Andre Braugher's Death

More On Andre Braugher (Image credit: NBC/Fox) 11 Great Andre Braugher Movies And TV Shows To Watch In Memory Of The Late Actor

It’s been an emotional couple of weeks for family, friends, and fans of Andre Braugher due to the news that the actor died at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11 following a fight with lung cancer. But for those who may want to revisit his iconic role as Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street, they won’t find it readily available on streaming and this needs to change.

Andre Braugher starred in the NBC police drama for seven seasons (over 100 episodes) from 1993 to 1999 before later portraying NYPD’s Captain Holt in Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021. While his more recent police series (with cast members paying tribute to him after the news of his death) is available to stream with a Peacock subscription , it’s time to get into why Homicide is not on streaming and why it deserves to be.

Why Homicide: Life On The Street Isn't Streaming

After Scoob! Holiday Haunt writer spoke on Braugher’s lost role in the animated movie, there’s another major Braugher role that viewers cannot easily watch. David Simon, who wrote the book that Homicide: Life on the Street was based on along with writing on the NBC series, recently took to Twitter to share an update as to why the show is not on streaming. In his words:

I have been informed by a reliable source that NBC/Universal is at last attempting, along with Fremantle on the overseas rights, to clear music rights on #Homicide for eventual streaming. Lot of work to do achieve that, however, I am also told. Andre alone ought to rate such.

Following the passing of Andre Braugher, the writer undoubtedly has been sent an influx of questions about why Homicide is only available to purchase on DVD. As he shared on social media, he recently heard that NBC is looking into getting Homicide: Life On The Street on streaming, but first the network has to jump through the correct legal hoops to secure the music rights to the soundtrack of the series. As he expanded upon, the series has a “lot of licensed music” from “a vast array of artists” that need to be reviewed before it can find a home on a streaming service.

Why It Deserves To Stream After Andre Braugher's Death