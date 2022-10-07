Why Kat McNamara’s Walker: Independence Is Strangely Enticing To Me As An Arrowverse Fan

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Walker: Independence series premiere. Read at your own risk!

I went into the series premiere of Walker: Independence knowing full well I’m not exactly the target audience for this new show. Sure, I like watching Cordell Walker bust heads from time to time on Walker, but to watch his ancestors do all that in the late 1800s? I’m more of a sci-fi and Arrowverse kind of guy than I’ll ever be a western guy (even when the set pics look pretty ), but weirdly enough, I couldn’t help but find Katherine McNamara’s new CW series enticing.

Many CW superhero fans are likely aware that Kat McNamara was at one point positioned to be the next star of an Arrowverse series, but the spinoff for which she'd reprise her role as Mia Smoak didn't receive a series order. Now, she’s in Walker: Independence , and while her Abigail Walker hasn’t used a bow and arrow just yet, she’s done enough to show that this is a series worth checking out if you’re a fan of the superhero genre.

Kat McNamara Is Already Showing Some Real Promise As Abigail

Walker: Independence only had its series premiere, so I don’t want to jump to conclusions. I do think it’s fair to say, however, that there’s some great potential with Kat McNamara's lead character. While Abigail is in a position where she’s at the mercy of those who help her following her husband’s brutal murder, there’s a quiet strength building that has me excited. A lot of this is a credit to McNamara’s performance, as she clearly knew how to walk that line between a grieving widow and a woman out for vengeance. That can't be an easy thing to do, and it's good to see that she is the star of her own series now, even if it isn’t a Mia Smoak Arrow spinoff where fans could see her character develop further .

The Cast Is Already Pretty Likable

The key to a successful Arrowverse show is a likable ensemble cast, and I guess that applies to other CW shows as well. Walker: Independence is already off to a solid start with Kat McNamara’s Abigail, but I also was immediately a fan of Matt Barr’s Hoyt Rawlins. The chemistry between Hoyt and Abigail in the series premiere is immediate, and even though this situation feels more like a partnership than romance, it’s easy to guess how much fun it’ll be to see them grow as friends, and maybe even more down the way. I’m also definitely excited to see more of Lawrence Kao’s Kai, as well as Katie Findlay’s Kate. I’m sure more actors will stand out as the first season continues, and I’m looking forward to seeing who captures my attention.

The Action Balances With The Drama At A Consistent Pace

As I mentioned, I’m not a big Western genre guy, which means I’m not exactly privy to how these shows work. I assumed, however, that they were a bit slower-paced compared to a show like Arrow, and that characters spent more time talking than drawing weapons and throwing fists. This series premiere obviously had to set the stage for what’s to come, but even so, managed to balance a lot of the dialogue with a good deal of action. Again, this may be the norm in the genre, but for a newcomer like me, I was impressed by what I saw and am willing to stick with Walker: Independence based on that alone. I’m invested in seeing how this season turns out, so here’s hoping the Arrowverse fan in me stays impressed.

