Why Matthew McConaughey Is Reticent To Find Out Whether His True Detective Co-Star Woody Harrelson Is Actually His Brother
I did not have this situation on my 2023 bingo card.
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey go way back to the ‘90s when they starred in EDtv together and, 15 years later, they showed fans how much chemistry they had during the first season of True Detective (which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription). Their on-screen chemistry may be partially due to shared blood, though, as the colleagues and real-life BFFs recently revealed that they may actually be half-brothers. McConaughey has opened up about being a little reluctant to find out the truth of their relationship, however, and his reason is super valid.
When serving as a guest on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera (opens in new tab) podcast, Matthew McConaughey got into his long-standing relationship with Woody Harrelson, saying their kids respectively call the other “uncle.” Their families are clearly close, and McConaughey’s mom let slip that she knew Harrelson’s dad, which raised more than one eyebrow.
He went on to explain that after checking timelines, it would actually be very possible that the Zombieland actor’s father is the Oscar winner’s as well. This would, of course, mean that the latter’s parentage would change and that the former’s would not – and after knowing one man as your father for a lifetime, this could be monumental. Here is what the Failure to Launch star says exactly in regards to officially finding out if Harrelson is his blood brother:
Fans who have been keeping up with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for some time may be pretty thrilled to know that the two besties could be actual brothers, and it would actually make a ton of sense. The two share a good amount of characteristics when it comes to their personalities and looks as well as talent. As close as the two actors are, though, McConaughey may have some serious emotional turmoil if they do indeed share a dad.
Aside from the notion of the man who he has called dad his whole life not being his blood father, the possibility of being Woody Harrelson’s half brother could carry some other hard-hitting weight. Harrelson’s dad was a convicted hitman. In addition to assassinating a federal judge, Charles Harrelson is thought by some to have had a hand in killing U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Losing a firm grip on your own father while finding out your blood father was an assassin? That would be a lot for anyone to process.
Luckily, though, the two A-listers already consider themselves to be brothers in a sense so, if a DNA test does end up happening and they do end up being blood relatives, Matthew McConaughey will have someone to lean on. It may be worthwhile to also note that McConaughey’s father passed away decades ago, and the Cheers star’ pop wasn’t too far behind him. So neither patriarch would be affected by the news. Time will tell how the two choose to proceed.
Both Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have upcoming projects fans can look forward to. In fact, in addition to having co-starred in one of the grittiest shows on HBO, McConaughey and Harrelson will be starring in a new, very different series together. Blood brothers or not, you’ll be able to catch the two together again on and all you’ll need is an Apple TV subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Constantly thinking about books, coffee, and the existential dread I feel from Bo Burnham’s Inside. While writing I’m also raising a chaotic toddler, who may or may not have picked up personality traits from watching one too many episodes of Trailer Park Boys.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann