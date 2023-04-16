Why Matthew McConaughey Is Reticent To Find Out Whether His True Detective Co-Star Woody Harrelson Is Actually His Brother

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey go way back to the ‘90s when they starred in EDtv together and, 15 years later, they showed fans how much chemistry they had during the first season of True Detective (which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription ). Their on-screen chemistry may be partially due to shared blood, though, as the colleagues and real-life BFFs recently revealed that they may actually be half-brothers. McConaughey has opened up about being a little reluctant to find out the truth of their relationship, however, and his reason is super valid.

When serving as a guest on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera (opens in new tab) podcast, Matthew McConaughey got into his long-standing relationship with Woody Harrelson, saying their kids respectively call the other “uncle.” Their families are clearly close, and McConaughey’s mom let slip that she knew Harrelson’s dad, which raised more than one eyebrow.

He went on to explain that after checking timelines, it would actually be very possible that the Zombieland actor’s father is the Oscar winner’s as well. This would, of course, mean that the latter’s parentage would change and that the former’s would not – and after knowing one man as your father for a lifetime, this could be monumental. Here is what the Failure to Launch star says exactly in regards to officially finding out if Harrelson is his blood brother:

Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him? It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.

Fans who have been keeping up with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for some time may be pretty thrilled to know that the two besties could be actual brothers, and it would actually make a ton of sense. The two share a good amount of characteristics when it comes to their personalities and looks as well as talent. As close as the two actors are, though, McConaughey may have some serious emotional turmoil if they do indeed share a dad.

Aside from the notion of the man who he has called dad his whole life not being his blood father, the possibility of being Woody Harrelson’s half brother could carry some other hard-hitting weight. Harrelson’s dad was a convicted hitman. In addition to assassinating a federal judge, Charles Harrelson is thought by some to have had a hand in killing U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Losing a firm grip on your own father while finding out your blood father was an assassin? That would be a lot for anyone to process.

Luckily, though, the two A-listers already consider themselves to be brothers in a sense so, if a DNA test does end up happening and they do end up being blood relatives, Matthew McConaughey will have someone to lean on. It may be worthwhile to also note that McConaughey’s father passed away decades ago, and the Cheers star’ pop wasn’t too far behind him. So neither patriarch would be affected by the news. Time will tell how the two choose to proceed.