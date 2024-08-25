Blue Bloods Is More Known For Mustaches Than NCIS. Why The Origins Spinoff Just Had To Bring Back Another Notable 'Stache
The secret's in the 'stache.
When NCIS: Origins hits the 2024 TV schedule in October, fans are going to be introduced to a younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. While the decade will have changed, fans of the flagship CBS series will be familiar with at least one of the other characters’ names and even possibly faces, too. That’s because Mike Franks’ signature facial hair will be alive and well on the mug of Kyle Schmid to portray the younger version of Gibbs’ mentor. Blue Bloods may be better known for its mustachioed men, but the NCIS prequel series seems to understand the importance of such a feature as well.
Muse Watson portrayed special agent Mike Franks in 20 episodes of NCIS from Seasons 3 to 15, and now fans will get the chance to see Gibbs and Franks in action earlier in their careers. Kyle Schmid appeared at TCA this summer looking the part, too, sporting a very Watson-esque mustache, TV Line reports, as he talked about having the freedom to add his own flair to the character — as long as he played within certain rules. And yes, the ‘stache definitely was one of the non-negotiable details, Schmid said, explaining:
Kyle Schmid sees the effects of Mike Franks earlier career on Muse Watson's face in the flagship series that is set to premiere its 22nd season the same night as NCIS: Origins Season 1 airs. It’s smart to tie that back to his physical appearance for the prequel, because it also serves as a touchstone for audiences to recognize the character.
There is a certain vibe that comes with good facial hair, and to be sure we’ve seen some great TV mustaches over the years. CBS might lead the field, especially with Tom Selleck starring on Blue Bloods. Before Selleck sported the signature ‘stache as Frank Reagan, he made the look popular on Magnum P.I., and that fact didn’t escape network execs. In fact, when Selleck offered to shave, suggesting a police chief — the position originally planned for Reagan — would likely not sport that look, the powers that be shot the idea down.
Kyle Schmid seems to be thinking along the same lines as far as how much a mustache can make the man, but NCIS: Origins viewers are going to get more than that. The actor has also taken note of the character’s hair, eyes and voice, going to great lengths to portray Mike Franks.
It’s certainly going to be fun to see Gibbs and Franks’ dynamic in this stage of their careers, so be sure to tune in at 9 p.m. ET Monday, October 14, on CBS for the premiere of NCIS: Origins, which will follow the start of NCIS Season 22. These series and the other NCIS spinoffs are also available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Mama Pommel Horse Gets Real About The ‘Derogatory Remarks’ Stephen Nedoroscik Faced When He Signed On For Team USA And What Made Her Want To ‘Faint’
After Taylor Swift Rocked Tons Of Cute Athletic Wear In Her ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ Video, Swifties Can't Get Enough Of One Designer's Viral Reaction