Blue Bloods Is More Known For Mustaches Than NCIS. Why The Origins Spinoff Just Had To Bring Back Another Notable 'Stache

When NCIS: Origins hits the 2024 TV schedule in October, fans are going to be introduced to a younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. While the decade will have changed, fans of the flagship CBS series will be familiar with at least one of the other characters’ names and even possibly faces, too. That’s because Mike Franks’ signature facial hair will be alive and well on the mug of Kyle Schmid to portray the younger version of Gibbs’ mentor. Blue Bloods may be better known for its mustachioed men, but the NCIS prequel series seems to understand the importance of such a feature as well.

Muse Watson portrayed special agent Mike Franks in 20 episodes of NCIS from Seasons 3 to 15, and now fans will get the chance to see Gibbs and Franks in action earlier in their careers. Kyle Schmid appeared at TCA this summer looking the part, too, sporting a very Watson-esque mustache, TV Line reports, as he talked about having the freedom to add his own flair to the character — as long as he played within certain rules. And yes, the ‘stache definitely was one of the non-negotiable details, Schmid said, explaining:

To me, the specifics were holding true to some physicality — and the mustache is one of those things. I think it sets him apart, I also think it’s very period. And the Franks character that was so well rooted in the original series, in my opinion, kind of ‘stayed’ in 1991. So it only felt right to have the mustache at that time.

Kyle Schmid sees the effects of Mike Franks earlier career on Muse Watson's face in the flagship series that is set to premiere its 22nd season the same night as NCIS: Origins Season 1 airs. It’s smart to tie that back to his physical appearance for the prequel, because it also serves as a touchstone for audiences to recognize the character.

There is a certain vibe that comes with good facial hair, and to be sure we’ve seen some great TV mustaches over the years. CBS might lead the field, especially with Tom Selleck starring on Blue Bloods. Before Selleck sported the signature ‘stache as Frank Reagan, he made the look popular on Magnum P.I., and that fact didn’t escape network execs. In fact, when Selleck offered to shave , suggesting a police chief — the position originally planned for Reagan — would likely not sport that look, the powers that be shot the idea down.

Kyle Schmid seems to be thinking along the same lines as far as how much a mustache can make the man, but NCIS: Origins viewers are going to get more than that. The actor has also taken note of the character’s hair, eyes and voice, going to great lengths to portray Mike Franks .

It’s certainly going to be fun to see Gibbs and Franks’ dynamic in this stage of their careers, so be sure to tune in at 9 p.m. ET Monday, October 14, on CBS for the premiere of NCIS: Origins, which will follow the start of NCIS Season 22. These series and the other NCIS spinoffs are also available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription .