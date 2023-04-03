Unstable’s Rob Lowe Dishes On Filming That Nude Scene: ‘My Body’s Really Funny’

Spoilers for Netflix’s Unstable are present, so read at your own risk.

Rob Lowe is fully embracing his quirky side on his new show, Unstable, which is one of the latest releases on Netflix’s 2023 TV schedule . The workplace comedy sees the actor playing the role of Ellis Dragon, a science savant who’s returning to his work following the sudden death of his wife. The self-made man is many things, though eccentric would probably be the best word to describe him. It’s his weird nature that actually leads to one of the show’s wildest moments – a nude scene that has Lowe showing off much of his physique. The star has since dished on filming that scene and what it was like to put his “really funny” body at the forefront.

The moment in question, which takes place during Unstable’s first episode, sees Ellis’ CFO, Anna, (played by Sian Clifford) enter his office to see how he’s readjusting to work. And to the no-nonsense exec’s surprise, she opens the door only to be faced with her longtime friend and colleague’s bare bottom. As Elis explains, he thinks better when his skin is well exposed to oxygen. Though it’s a very over-the-top moment, it perfectly helps establish who this man is and how far the show is willing to go to generate big laughs.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Rob Lowe during the junket for the new Netflix series and couldn’t help but ask about what it was like to film in the nude. Moments like this one are challenging to craft because you want them to have the intended comedic effect while also ensuring the performers involved are comfortable. Of course, Lowe is a pro, and he had no doubts that he and the crew could pull it off (no pun intended):

Well, first of all, let's face it, my body's really funny. So I mean, just the fact that you get to see it, you know it's gonna land funny. It's weirdly, it comes back to your first question. If something is organic and feels like it would actually happen within the context of the story, and the story can be absolutely unbelievable and crazy. It doesn't have to be grounded, really. But if you believe this guy thinks better when his skin is exposed to oxygen, you go, ‘Oh, I believe that,’ and he can be nude.

The writers, producers, directors and stars really have to do a considerable amount of collaborating to ensure that a nude scene makes sense to the story that’s being told. It really makes you think about just how much effort the directors of films like American Pie and The 40-Year-Old-Virgin had to put into their work. Of course, there’s another side to this that has to be considered, and it’s the preparation that an actor must do ahead of time. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor also spoke to that during our conversation:

But practically, you know, I'm eating protein, nothing for protein for two weeks going into that. I'm trying to make sure I look my best. And then at a certain point, you just gotta give it up and go, ‘Oh well, it is what it is.’

Of course, Rob Lowe did much more than simply show off his bod on Unstable. The show also afforded him the opportunity to reunite with his son, John Owen Lowe , who plays his on-screen kind and serves an EP on the comedy. Lowe found it “surreal” to work with John Owen and had nothing but praise for his acting abilities . Based on comments he’s made in the past, the younger Lowe has learned a lot from his dad. One has to wonder if Rob has filled him in on the art of perfecting the nude scene yet and, if he has, I’m sure it was a cheeky conversation. (OK, I’m done for real, now.)