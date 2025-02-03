‘It’s Been A Years-Long Process’: The Wild Amount Of Money Pete Davidson Has Reportedly Spent To Have His Various Tattoos Removed

Pete Davidson has been busy as of late, and I’m not just talking about his press obligations for his 2025 movie schedule release, Dog Man. The 31-year-old comedian has been getting tattoos removed, and those familiar with his body ink surely know he has a lot of it. Davidson recently described the process he’s undergoing but didn’t go into the specifics about the financial side of it. Now, a source is dropping claims regarding just how much the star is spending to get all of this done, and I’m clutching my wallet just hearing this.

By his own admission, the King of Staten Island star is looking to burn off about 200 tattoos that he’s had done over the years. That’s a lot of ink, so some may be tempted to assume that he’s shelled out a lot of cash to have it wiped out. Well, according to an insider who spoke to People, the comic has allegedly spent a whopping $200,000 on that front. The individual went on to share purported details on the actor’s decision as well as how long this has taken thus far:

He just woke up one day and wanted them gone, and it’s been a years-long process.

That’s a lot of money to spend on a car or jewelry, let alone body ink removal. At this point, the reported monetary claim should be taken with a grain of salt. Yet Pete Davidson’s recent comments would suggest that the process is quite involved. He called the ordeal “horrible” and explained that it involves him having a layer of his skin burned off. In his case, it seems that after “six to eight weeks,” during which he’s to avoid sunlight, it will have to be done “like 12 more times.” That honestly sounds both tedious and expensive.

Still, all signs point to the process being worth it for the fan-favorite stand-up. He recently explained that by getting rid of the tatts, he’s now “trying to be an adult.” The star also attributed his 200 pieces of body art to him having been a “sad boy” when he was younger. The insider further claimed the removal process is part of a fresh start of sorts for the New York native. With that, they went on to drop alleged details on other ways in which he’s trying to improve himself:

[He] has been sober since September, and gained twenty pounds. Things are going really well for him. Things are heading in the right direction, and he’s receiving excellent reviews for the movie.'

Pete Davidson has experienced his share of highs and lows while in the public eye. He’s been open about the fact that he’s had trouble with drugs and alcohol and, as a result of those battles, he has sought treatment. By the end of 2024, it was reported that Davidson had re-entered rehab and that he was in “pretty bad shape.” However, by early 2025, it was reported that he was doing well following recent mental health struggles.

As far as his work goes, the Bupkis star seems to be excited about Dog Man, which just hit theaters this past weekend. Pete Davidson called it one of the “best” gigs he’s ever had, because it allows him to play a character with a true arc. It’s great to hear he’s feeling good and at peace with the decision to burn off his tattoos. Should that $200,000 claim be true, though, I just hope he doesn’t break the bank while trying to accomplish his goal.