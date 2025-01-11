Following Pete Davidson’s Comments About Stars Who’ve Been There For Him, An Insider Drops Claims On How He’s Doing After Mental Health Struggles

A new year offers people a reset of sorts, and it would seem Pete Davidson is starting 2025 off strong. The comedian has a history of struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. At the end of 2024, the Saturday Night Live alum took time to reflect on his support system, and an insider close to him reportedly has updates on the King of Staten Island actor’s well-being.

Following Davidson’s comments about celebrities like John Mulaney, Lorne Michaels and Machine Gun Kelly helping him through the ups and downs he's experienced, a source close to the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor told OK! Magazine he is allegedly doing really well for himself:

He’s taking care of himself, eating right, listening to his doctors and staying away from booze and marijuana. Pete feels proud of what he’s accomplished.

These comments come shortly after a false story broke in November about the 30-year-old comedian checking back into rehab. They claimed he wasn’t doing well and that most people in the industry were done with the Big Time Adolescence actor because he was hard to work with. The news was quickly refuted by the Bachelor ’s Maria Georgas , who is close friends with Davidson’s sister. Rumors had been swirling about a romantic relationship between the Dumb Money actor and Georgas, but she shut that down as well.

Speculation and gossip about the SNL actor’s dating life are nothing new, as he’s dated some big Hollywood names , including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Madelyn Cline. Talk surrounding his love life is always pretty salacious, and that can’t be easy to deal with on top of everything else.

It hasn’t been the best couple of years for the comedian himself and his career, what with canceling tour dates and quitting his new show Bupkis . However, as of December 2024, Davidson says he’s come to terms with some of the downsides to fame , and is “very happy” with where he is mentally.

I’m quite happy to hear the Set It Up actor is reportedly taking care of himself and finding success in his sobriety journey. When he made a guest appearance on John Mulaney’s SNL episode in November, it reiterated to me that the Baby J comedian has been a good shoulder to lean on, having been through his own similar journey with mental health and addiction.

Overall, I'm just happy that this actor has the support of good friends and family, and I'm thrilled to hear that he's reportedly doing much better.

