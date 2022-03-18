Pete Davidson May Have Been Recently Removing Tattoos, But He Went Full Yellowstone For Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has been known to document his current relationships with tattoos in his girlfriends’ honor. In fact, he was only engaged to Ariana Grande for five months but had several tattoos devoted to The Voice coach . Fans thought his tattoo days were behind him, as the actor has been working on removing many of his “questionable choices” amid a burgeoning film career that's even taken him away from SNL some recently. Old habits die hard, though, and since he’s started dating Kim Kardashian, not only has Davidson already gotten multiple new tats, he’s gone full Yellowstone with a branding.

Kim Kardashian revealed the permanent mark that her boyfriend made on his body while speaking on The Ellen Degeneres Show ahead of her new show, which fans will be able to watch with a Hulu subscription. A number of fans had noticed Pete Davidson’s new ink when screenshots were released of a text exchange between Davidson and Kanye West , in which the comedian sent Ye a pic of himself “in bed with your wife.” The SKIMS founder cleared up any confusion by confirming that, yes, it says “Kim” on Davidson’s chest, but it’s not just another tattoo, saying:

He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, you know, that he got [for me]. But that one, the ‘Kim’ one, isn’t a tattoo. It’s actually a branding.

It’s a bit funny that while Pete Davidson is taking action to laser off so much of his body art, he’s also apparently adding more — including a brand that can’t be removed! On the popular TV show Yellowstone, ranchers get branded with the ranch’s logo to signify loyalty (forced or otherwise). It’s a sweet sentiment for Davidson to make, if not a bit extreme, to put the practice into use in real life. I hope Kim Kardashian never has to take Pete to the train station, if you know what I mean!

The Kardashians star confirmed that a branding iron was actually used and said the mark’s permanence was precisely why Pete Davidson chose to do it. Kim Kardashian explained that he wanted to do something really different that couldn’t be removed like his other tattoos.

I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [like] my tattoos,’ because he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. He’s like ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it, to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as, like, a scar on me.’

Pete Davidson wanting to literally have “Kim” scarred on his body sounds more like a page out of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s book, after the rapper proposed to Fox with a ring that literally had thorns designed to hurt when she takes the ring off. Maybe Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s friends are rubbing off a little bit?

Kim Kardashian mentioned to Ellen that Pete Davidson had a few other tattoos for her, and although the host couldn’t get the reality star to spill the tea, Kardashian did share her favorite tattoo that her boyfriend has:

The other ones are, like, cutesy things. I think my favorite one, it says here [pointing near left clavicle], it says, 'My girl is a lawyer.' And that one's really cute.

It really is cute to see how happy Rip and Beth, sorry, I mean Kim and Pete are with each other, and apparently Pete Davidson is really supportive of Kim Kardashian’s aspirations to become a lawyer like her father.