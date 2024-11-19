'He's In Pretty Bad Shape': Pete Davidson Reportedly Checks Back Into Rehab After Bachelor Break-Up
Pete Davidson is reportedly seeking help.
While being a celebrity is a dream for many, that level of notoriety can definitely have its downsides. That's especially true when one's public struggles become a public issues, such as break-ups or arrests. Pete Davidson's love life has made countless headlines over the years, but it was just revealed that he reportedly checked back into rehab after a break-up with a Bachelor contestant. And a source claims "he's in pretty bad shape."
Pete Davidson checked into rehab in 2023, and has seemingly been doing well since. but a new report by The Sun claims that he's once again seeking inpatient treatment following a break-up with The Bachelor's Maria Georgas. An anonymous insider who is allegedly close to Davidson offered a comment about what's been happening, saying:
This update comes shortly after Davidson returned to SNL for a brief appearance earlier in November when John Mulaney was hosting. And while there was chatter about Davidson return as host, it sounds like he may have other priorities for the time being.
Per this report, Davidson broke up with Georgas recently, with the pair having a fling for a few months. At the time of writing this story, both parties have failed to comment on the situation. But the comedian/actor's many fans will no doubt be concerned to hear what comes next for him.
While Pete Davidson has been making fans laugh for years, he's been open about a number of struggles he's faced during his time as a public figure. That includes mental health issues, as well as addiction, to which he's spent a few stints in rehab over. And as fans might be worried, they can be rest assured knowing that he's reportedly getting the help he needs from professionals who can offer care.
The same anonymous insider who broke the news about Davidson's reported return to rehab also spoke about how his issues have affected his career. In their words:
If this is to be believed, perhaps checking to rehab will help the 31 year-old actor get back on the straight and narrow. Stories have been circulating about his romantic and social life, and it sounds like his career might have been affected as well.
Despite this claim, Pete Davidson is attached to four upcoming projects at the time of writing this story. For now, be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.