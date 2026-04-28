Will Baez Ever Return To Boston Blue? Donnie Wahlberg Didn’t Hold Back His Answer

Boston Blue is wrapping up its inaugural season on the 2026 TV schedule, but there will be much more on the way. The Blue Bloods offshoot received an early Season 2 renewal last fall, and there is no telling what will be in store. This includes the return of some Blue Bloods favorites, such as Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez, who recently broke things off with Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan. And Wahlberg didn’t hold back his answer when it came to Baez’s potential return.

After fans waited years for Danny and Baez to get together, it finally happened at the very end of Blue Bloods. They were still very much together at the start of Boston Blue, but it was obvious that the long distance was hard on both of them, with Danny in Boston and Baez in New York. Unfortunately, those problems came to a head in the April 17 episode, “For Those Who Weren’t Heard.” Baez was in town for a case, later telling Danny that her mom has Alzheimer’s and she can’t leave her, wanting to take care of her and spend as much time with her as possible. She also said it was better to say goodbye now than do it later, and fans took that breakup pretty hard.

It was assumed that the long distance would put some kind of strain on their relationship, but it was still a surprise when it ended in a breakup. That being said, this might not be the end of them, or at the very least, the end of Maria Baez. Instagram user sabrinalovelikethis posted a video of Wahlberg and Ramirez at New Kids on the Block’s The Night Stuff – After Hours in Las Vegas, where Wahlberg revealed that Ramirez will indeed be in Season 2. Check it out below:

Article continues below

A post shared by Sabrina💕 (@sabrinalovelikethis) A photo posted by on

It should be pointed out that this video is from February, but it’s unknown if the breakup was already filmed or if they knew about the breakup by then. If anything, Wahlberg seems pretty confident that Ramirez will be coming back for Season 2, so I’m choosing to believe they at least knew about the split by that point. And even if not, there are plenty of ways to bring Baez back to Boston, be it another case or still wanting to be in Danny’s life.

Fans waited so long for Danny and Baez to be a couple, and breaking them up when they just got together is harsh. It’s likely this breakup won’t be permanent, and the only way to resolve it is if they talk. Of course, their breakup is understandable with everything that Baez is going through, and they still very much care for each other. So you never know what could happen.

With Boston Blue confirmed to return to CBS this fall for Season 2, fans should find out later this year whether or not to truly expect Marisa Ramirez back as Maria Baez, because it’s always possible things could change. For now, new episodes of the first season of Boston Blue air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.