Boston Blue's Back! (And An EP Dropped The Major Baez Update I'd Been Hoping For)

The long-awaited return of Boston Blue finally arrived in the 2026 TV schedule, with a big cliffhanger to resolve from the fall finale and Danny making the decision to officially join BPD. Now, not only do the Silvers have their answers about who killed Ben, but Blue Bloods fans are in for a treat: Marisa Ramirez will be back as Baez, and executive producer/co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier dropped an exciting update about the NYPD detective's arrival.

Boston Blue finally confirmed a romance between the longtime Blue Bloods partners early on, but with the complication that Danny has relocated to Boston and is now planning on staying. Marisa Ramirez rejoined Donnie Wahlberg on CBS for three episodes of the Boston-set spinoff back in the fall, and she'll be back again in April. Co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier previewed what their dynamic will be like in Episode 15 after his decision to stay in Boston, telling TVLine:

I would just say that we left them in a spot where they're trying to make it work. In her next appearance, they — spoiler alert — get to work a case together. There is a crossover case that bleeds over from New York into Boston, and there are lots of old feelings that are resurfaced.

Danny and Baez are certainly in a unique situation. While their romantic relationship is relatively new, their partnership goes back more than a decade. (You can find their full story with both Blue Bloods and Boston Blue streaming via a Paramount+ subscription.)

Throw in a long distance between them that started pretty abruptly when Sean was injured, and they have plenty of hurdles that weren't there in their Blue Bloods days. The co-showrunner of course didn't spoil everything that's on the way, but he went on to compare the different sides of their relationship:

Their partnership is as strong as it ever was. Their romantic relationship, however, has the ups and downs of any long-distance relationship, and we want to be true to what it means to have started this new thing, but also recognizing that they have lives now in separate places.

Brandon Sonnier's comments echo what Donnie Wahlberg said about Danny and Baez ahead of the winter premiere, with the two characters "working things out." Now that Danny has officially decided to leave New York City and relocate to Boston, Baez's next appearance will be the first time fans see her since he made that call.

With no sign that Marisa Ramirez is necessarily joining the Boston Blue cast, fans likely shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing Baez on a regular basis. Still, the new drama has already been renewed for Season 2 and there are months left before the end of Season 1, so there could be some big developments on the way for their relationship. At this point, I'm just glad to have the confirmation that she'll be back and we'll see the former Blue Bloods duo investigating together again in 2026.

With Baez not expected back until Episode 15 in April, however, viewers can count on seeing more of the growing partnership between Danny and Lena. The two have become fast friends, and with the Silvers inviting Danny and Sean to join their dinners, the two Reagan men have found family in Boston... even if Danny has to be far away from Baez.

See what's next for Danny and Co. with new episodes of Boston Blue on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following Fire Country at 9 p.m. ET and Sheriff Country at 8 p.m. ET, all on CBS. You can also stream new episodes the next day on Paramount+.