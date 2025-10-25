Will Tom Selleck Ever Appear In Blue Bloods' Spinoff Boston Blue? Donnie Wahlberg Weighed In On A Possible Frank Cameo

Boston Blue is finally airing as part of the 2025 TV schedule, keeping the Blue Bloods universe alive after that series ended in 2024 after 14 seasons. Donnie Wahlberg reprises his role as Detective Danny Reagan, and there have already been some other fun cameos. Bridget Moynahan returned as Erin Reagan in the premiere, as previously announced, and Marisa Ramirez made a surprise cameo as Maria Baez. Yet would Tom Selleck ever appear on the show? Well, Wahlberg is weighing on whether Frank Reagan might show up.

When Blue Bloods was canceled, Selleck was very vocal about wanting to keep the show running and even proposed a way to keep it going. Despite championing for a BB return, Selleck's on-screen son nabbed the spinoff instead. It was subsequently alleged that Selleck wasn't happy when the offshoot was announced, but Wahlberg told Parade that he’s been in touch with Selleck:

Of course, I spoke to Tom the minute I was deciding if this was something I was going to do. And I can’t really get into the details of those conversations, but he’s been very supportive. I can say, would I love for Tom to come up to Boston? Sure. Or would I love Danny to go to New York and visit Frank? Absolutely, yes. Tom’s always going to base his decisions on the work and material, and so yes, of course, I’d love to work with him on the show, and when the time comes, we will hopefully craft an idea that moves his heart and makes him want to do it.

Considering Boston and New York are about four hours away from each other, the notion of Frank or another Reagan family member traveling to the former isn't crazy. If Erin could make the trip to be there to support her brother and her nephew, Frank could surely do the same or vice versa. Most of Danny’s family is still in New York, so it would also make sense for him to take a drive to the Big Apple, but it sounds like the logistics still need to be worked out from a behind-the-scenes standpoint.

Since Selleck didn’t want Blue Bloods to end, I wouldn't be surprised if he were eager to reprise his role as Frank. Of course, there's the matter of how and when. Because Frank is still the NY police commissioner and, given his duties, it could take a major event would have to draw him to Beantown. Of course, it could also be established within the narrative that the hard working public servant is simply taking time off to visit his family in Boston.

Only a few episodes of Boston Blue have aired so far, meaning there is still plenty of time to bring on more Reagans as the season progresses. As a Blue Bloods fan, I'd love to see more OG characters pop in but only if it makes sense. Still, one of these days, it would be great to see an old-fashioned Reagan family dinner again.

While it remains unclear if or when Tom Selleck will play Frank Reagan again, I'm confident that the writers and producers can come up with a storyline to make it happen. In the meantime, stream all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods with a Paramount+ subscription. Also, new episodes of Boston Blue air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and they're also streamable on the aforementioned streaming platform.