Tom Selleck Speaks Out On Blue Bloods Cancellation And Whether He'll Join Donnie Wahlberg On Boston Blue

Boston Blue has been airing on the 2025 TV schedule for about a month now, giving fans an expansion of the Blue Bloods universe. The series, which sees Donnie Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan taking a job with the Boston PD to stay more connected to his youngest son, Sean, who is a rookie cop, has already brought in some other fan-favorite Blue Bloods actors, such as Bridget Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez. Now Tom Selleck is speaking out about everything.

After Blue Bloods was announced to be ending after Season 14, Selleck championed for the show’s uncancellation. He was very vocal about the frustrating cancellation and not wanting to say goodbye to Frank Reagan. And with Blue Bloods approaching the one-year anniversary of the finale, Selleck is still not over it, especially since it went out on a high note. He told Hour Detroit:

It was a huge disappointment, and I still don’t know why CBS did it. When we went off the air, we were the No. 6 show out of 100 on broadcast television. It was actually No. 9, but if you get rid of the football, we were the sixth most popular series in all of television. I’ve been on a lot of sets that were miserable, where the cast didn’t like each other, but in Blue Bloods, everyone was professional and everyone liked each other. That is so rare.

Blue Bloods was consistently a top show on Friday nights and was steady in its 10 p.m. ET slot despite that usually being a death slot for most shows. It was a surprise when CBS announced its cancellation, especially since no one was expecting it. Many fans were upset over it, and much of the cast, aside from Selleck, were upset as well.

So when Boston Blue was announced, it was a pleasant surprise. But as of now, Selleck isn’t too sure if Frank will make a return:

I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue — that’s another show. I think it’s partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan. I can’t predict the future. But I would like to do a comedy because I’ve done a few that were successful.

Wahlberg previously opened up about Selleck’s possible return, noting that there are ideas floating around. It does sound like Selleck would possibly be open to it, and since he was pretty vocal about wanting to keep playing Frank, it would make sense for him to make a return to the role, no matter how brief. That being said, it also sounds like some time away from the world of Blue Bloods has given him a new perspective on his career, and he doesn’t want to be tied down.

I would love nothing more than to see Frank Reagan back in action and seeing how he’s doing. Of course, he has been name-dropped on a few occasions already, but actually seeing him would be even better. The show is still early in its run, so there is still plenty of time to make it happen. But now that it’s in Selleck’s periphery, I’d much rather it happen sooner than later.

In the meantime, Boston Blue is still pumping out some pretty great episodes with some pretty great appearances. Marisa Ramirez is set to return as Maria Baez once again in an upcoming episode, and it’s only a matter of time before someone else from Blue Bloods makes a return. New episodes of Boston Blue air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.