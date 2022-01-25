Will Smith Celebrates Fresh Prince Alum DJ Jazzy Jeff’s Birthday With Sweet And Nostalgic Post

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air may have come to an end in the mid-'90s, but the bond between majority of the cast seems stronger than ever. Of course, before the show kicked off in 1990, Will Smith and Jeffrey Townes were already good friends, as hip-hop fans knew them as DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. Today, the pair seem closer than ever, and this was definitely clear when Smith celebrated his longtime collaborator's birthday with a sweet and very nostalgic social media post.

Will Smith took to Instagram and TikTok to wish DJ Jazzy Jeff, who portrayed Jazz throughout the show’s six-season run, a great day. The prolific actor and performer put together a video full of nostalgic moments of the two, which is comprised of photos and clips from live performances, interviews and the classic sitcom. In other words, it's an excellent walk down memory lane for '90s kids. In his caption, Smith also sweetly noted that “some friendships last a lifetime.” You can see the pitch-perfect message for yourself down below:

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) A photo posted by on

It’s definitely nice to see former co-stars remain close after a series or movie ends. Down in the comments of the post, Fresh Prince fans also couldn’t help but get nostalgic. They also joined in and sent birthday wishes to the iconic DJ and record producer.

DJ Jazzy Jeff actually isn't not the only Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Will Smith has celebrated as of late. The Men in Black star also took to Instagram earlier this month to wish Janet Hubert a happy birthday. The tribute comes after the two resolved their long-standing feud during the reunion special on HBO Max. The 2020 special marked the first time in 27 years that Smith and Hubert talked following Hubert’s exit from the series after three seasons. Thankfully, now, the two seem to have a very warm relationship.

The reunion was an emotional even for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast. Not only were hatchets buried but the stars extensively reminisced about their time on the widely popular sitcom. They also took time to honor Uncle Phil actor James Avery, who passed away in 2013. All in all, it proved to be a worthy tribute to one of TV's most beloved shows.

And now, fans are surely excited about Peacock's upcoming revamp, which Alfonso Ribeiro calls a "reimagining." The drama, titled Bel-Air, sees newcomer Jabari Banks fill the shoes once worn by Will Smith. Though it follows the same premise as the original, Banks revealed that his version of the character will be different from his predecessor's. Stepping into such an iconic role won't be easy but, hopefully, he'll be able to pull it off.

Reboot aside, though, many will likely always hold a special place in their hearts for the original and its stars. That's why it's so special whenever we do get to see sweet social media exchanges like Will Smith's birthday wish for DJ Jazzy Jeff.

If you want to relive all of the nostalgia or check out the series for the first time, all six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as the reunion special, are currently streaming on HBO Max. Bel-Air, meanwhile, will drop on Peacock on Feb. 13.