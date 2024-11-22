The Sweet Way Will Smith Reached Out To Keke Palmer When She Was A Child Star Struggling With Family Issues: 'I'm Done With My Parents'

Keke Palmer’s film debut came at the young age of ten in Barbershop 2, but her career blew up when she was 12 playing the lead in one of the best family-friendly movies Akeelah and the Bee. But the BET Award winner felt that family issues weren’t making her early start in Hollywood easy for her. When Palmer felt she was “done” with her parents, she got an unlikely message from actor Will Smith that made a big difference to her.

There are so many movies and TV shows of Keke Palmer’s that show the actress/singer is so talented, like Akeelah and the Bee, True Jackson VP, Hustlers, and more. However, the American star revealed on the podcast The Toast that at 17, she felt her parents weren’t understanding of what she was going through as a rising young starlet at the point where she was considering emancipation. Palmer recalled first reaching out to her lawyer who gave her some sound advice on whether or not she’s making the right decision:

I remember when I was like 17, I was like, ‘I’m done with my parents. They don’t understand me. I can’t do this anymore…’ And I emailed my attorney – he’s still my attorney to this day. He started out being my attorney when I was 12 years old. And I said, ‘Look here, my parents, they’re done. I’m ready to be emancipated. I’m done with them. They’re gone. They’re out of here.’ And he was like, ‘Keke, there are other ways to deal. You don’t have to do it this way. Maybe your parents and you just need to do therapy. There are other things that can happen. You don’t need to go this route.’

Emancipation is a tough decision that should not be entered into lightly. Keke Palmer’s lawyer knew what he was talking about where it’s better to try to work things out with your parents first before entering a legal battle with them.

Many child stars, such as Drew Barrymore, Alicia Silverstone, and Corey Feldman went through emancipation. Reasons may include financial control of their earnings, making career decisions without parental interference, and bypassing child labor laws. In the case of the Joyful Noise actress, it appears that she was seeking emancipation because she felt like her parents’ behavior over her wild success in the entertainment industry was affecting her self-esteem.

Being a professional at a young age can be incredibly overwhelming. Whether it’s learning how to deal with the financial and emotional demands of stardom or feeling “trapped” during your time on a kids' show , receiving support can make a world of difference. The Nope actress certainly got that from a big-name actor who left her a voicemail when she was debating about emancipation. Will Smith called and said:

Couple of weeks go by, and I'm on the set of True Jackson, VP, and I get a call from this like really, really obscure number. And I'm like, ‘What? This is weird, I'm not answering this.’ I go work, I come back, and see there’s a voicemail left from this same number. ‘OK, let me play it.’ [In Will Smith voice] ‘Hey, Keke. It's Will. We're over here doing Karate Kid with Jaden. I just want to let you know I talked to [your lawyer]. He let me know everything you're going through, and I want you to know sometimes it's hard being the first, but you'll get through. Just keep staying focused, love on your family and y'all gonna be good.

That must have been such an amazing feeling to know that the Will Smith reached out during a pivotal moment when a helping hand was most needed. It’s really big for the actor/rapper to act as a mentor figure to Keke Palmer, showing an experienced actor helping the next generation of stars navigating the pressures of fame and personal life problems.

I’m sure The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor could understand the former child star’s struggles with her parents considering things weren’t perfect between him and his dad. Based on what Smith wrote in his memoir Will, his parents separated when he was 13 and his dad was apparently abusive towards his mother. Due to the childhood trauma Smith endured, he admitted to even thinking about killing his father . This shared experience of navigating a complex parental relationship clearly motivated the Academy Award winner to guide Keke Palmer in the right direction. You can watch Keke Palmer's video interview with The Toast in full below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors