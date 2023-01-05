Will T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Return To GMA3? Reports Indicate ABC May Already Have Replacements In Mind
Something needs to happen here.
Considering Good Morning America has been an established and trusted branch for morning news for decades, one would think that ABC execs might be more on the ball when it comes to handling its anchor kerfuffle involving colleagues-turned-lovebirds T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. But it’s now been a full month since the network pulled the journos off the air, with no indication of what will come of the in-house review. But should things potentially go south, a new report points to a shortlist of dream replacements that have allegedly been discussed and/or considered for the gigs.
It’s not entirely clear whether or not ABC can fire the duo, at least without any direct wrongdoing happening behind the scenes, or even if they’d want to stick around after all this time. And it seems like at least some of the network’s powers that be are considering a future where Holmes and Robach have shifted away from the GMA3 family, as a report from RadarOnline claims Today’s Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager are among those being viewed as possible replacements to head up the third hour of the morning staple.
For what it’s worth, it’s not exactly likely that either Carson Daly or Jenna Bush Hager would be immediately available to pop on over to a wholly different network to lend their on-air talents. They likely had to sign contracts with non-compete clauses therein, which are meant to keep talent from jumping ship in such ways in order to work for a rival show or network. But it would appear that the duo were told they were being considered, and both were reportedly flattered by the thought. According to the source:
Carson Daly’s hosting work for The Voice would possibly also complicate things in that manner, even though the primetime competition isn’t direct competition for GMA. That said, it’s altogether possible that Daly is considering leaving the NBC series after buddy Blake Shelton’s final season, since he’s so bummed out by that eventuality.
But those aren’t even the only Today mainstays that ABC is eyeing, as Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are also on the list of on-air talents that could be worthy of poaching attempts. This duo seems like way more of a longshot, considering how long they’ve been part of the NBC show, but variety is the spice of life and all that. Maybe they’re looking for just such an opportunity to take on new responsibilities. Or maybe ABC will need to look somewhere other thanToday for a new batch of anchors.
If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were already working for another network, this whole replacement conversation might not even be happening, since it’s thought that ABC’s Disney bosses are making the two anchors face repercussions from a morals standpoint, barring any major bombshells surfacing from the network’s investigation. That said, there have also been reports claiming that some GMA staffers are hoping for Holmes’ firing, given Robach allegedly wasn’t the first co-worker he had extra-marital relations with.
While waiting to see how things shake out on GMA3, head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.