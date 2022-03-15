WWE Legend Scott Hall Is Dead At 63

The world of pro wrestling is unfortunately all too accustomed to mourning the losses of superstars from the WWE, WCW, and beyond, and the final bell has sadly sounded too soon for another icon. The two-time Hall of Famer Scott Hall has died at the age of 63.

Scott Hall passed away after being taken off of life support in a hospital in Georgia. The decision was made by the family (as indicated by Hall's friend and WWE Legend Kevin Nash on Instagram) — including his pro wrestler son Cody Hall — to take him off of life support once everyone had gathered and was able to pay their respects and say goodbye. The WWE confirmed the news of Hall's death on Monday, shortly before Monday Night Raw.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOSMarch 15, 2022 See more

The beloved athlete's death came after a rather sudden and tragic series of events in recent weeks. In early March, it was revealed that Scott Hall suffered a broken hip after falling and was then hospitalized while recovering. He then had hip replacement surgery around a week or so later, but there were complications involving a loosened blood clot.

Things took a turn for the worse on the night of Saturday, March 12, when Hall reportedly suffered three heart attacks. It was after these medical emergencies that it was revealed he'd been put on life support.

Prior to breaking his hip, Scott Hall was expected to participate in one or more WWE-sponsored events leading up to WrestleMania 38, which will take place on April 2-3. It's not clear in what capacity that involvement would have been, considering he's been retired from ring action for several years.

Scott Hall was born in Maryland in 1958, and moved around frequently in his childhood up to his early teens due to his dad's post in the army. Hall entered the pro wrestling world in 1984 via Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) and almost immediately crossed paths with another notable wrestling legend, Dusty Rhodes (the father of one of wrestling's hottest free agents, Cody Rhodes). From Florida, he’d go to many other pro wrestling promotions, including New Japan Pro Wrestling and WCW, before finally finding long-term employment with the WWE, then named the WWF.

Hall made his debut for WWF as “Razor Ramon,” a bully archetype Cuban-American from Miami. The character was wildly popular and known for his tough-guy persona and toothpick flicking abilities. Ramon had four Intercontinental title reigns with the company and more than a few notable matches against opponents like Shawn Michaels (who regularly gets praise from WWE stars like John Cena) and others.

The wrestler shocked the world in 1996 when he left WWE and returned to WCW. Scott Hall, along with fellow former WWE wrestler Kevin Nash, ultimately founded one of wrestling’s most iconic faction stables, the nWo. The group’s popularity skyrocketed when Hulk Hogan joined the faction, and they became a talking point of the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE (and fans can learn more from the documentary series on Peacock).

Scott Hall eventually returned to the WWE and wrestled in several other organizations up until 2010, which effectively served as his in-ring retirement. In 2014, the WWE inducted “Razor Ramon” into the Hall of Fame, effectively cementing Scott Hall’s place in pro-wrestling history. Hall was fortunate enough to be inducted again in 2020 under his birth name as a member of the nWo when the WWE inducted the wrestling stable.

Check out Scott Hall's speech at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the nWo below:

Hall's influence in the pro wrestling world is undeniable, and fans know that he was one of the better wrestlers of his era. His influence and legacy in the profession won't soon be forgotten, and will hopefully be honored ahead of WrestleMania 38.

CinemaBlend would like to extend its condolences to the family of Scott Hall and wish them well during this difficult time. Hopefully, his legacy in pro wrestling will be just as celebrated as his life. If you want to look back on the work that made him an icon in the world of wrestling, you can do so streaming with a Peacock subscription.