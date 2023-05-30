Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Finale Was Grueling, But The Memes About Coach Ben Are Fire

Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets.

Since it first premiered on Showtime last year, Yellowjackets has been the subject of water cooler talk, thanks to its wild premise and myriad twists. Season 2 of Yellowjackets went even harder than its predecessor, especially as the 1996 plot line went deeper into cannibalistic chaos. The finale episode was pretty grueling to watch, thanks to character deaths in both timelines. The finale for the show's sophomore season was grueling, but the memes about Coach Ben are fire.

The Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets went HAM, and surprisingly killed off Juliette Lewis' Natalie in the present day timeline. But its always been the 1996 story that's been the most fascinating, and there were a series of shocking twists in the last episode. The final moments of the episode saw Ben seemingly burn down the cabin with the team inside, presumably in an attempt to kill the rest of the survivors before they can hunt and eat any more of the team. Plenty of funny takes on this cliffhanger made their way onto Twitter as a result, to hilarious results. One tweet used the classic Hannah Montana finale meme to poke fun at Ben, as you can see below:

coach ben after setting fire to a cabin with a bunch of teenage girls & boy sleeping inside #Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/Bfg8dijk4LMay 26, 2023 See more

I'm sorry, but these memes are too good. Perhaps it's because the Season 2 finale was so horrifying, so this helps to deflate the tension of that hour of television. Yellowjackets fans are passionate, and they've also definitely got a sense of humor about the otherwise gruesome series. Although for all its murder and cannibalism, Yellowjackets definitely has some comedic beats-- many of which come courtesy of Christina Ricci's Misty Quigley.

Given how serious it's going to be for the team stuck in the wilderness without shelter when Yellowjackets returns for Season 3, there's something fun about seeing the juxtaposition of the show's stakes and the memes that follow. Another funny tweet pokes fun at Ben seemingly trying to kill the team, and equates their ritualistic cannibalism with having a hobby.

coach ben when teenage girls have hobbies #Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/TYk68rOUrkMay 26, 2023 See more

Things will presumably go from bad to worse as a result of the cabin burning down, which was seemingly one of the only ways the Yellowjackets had to connect to organized society. It's going to be even harder to survive in the wilderness, although Coach Ben has a leg up (no pun intended) thanks to discovering Javi's hidden shelter. One fan used a clip from Halloween Kills to poke fun at the lone adult in the woods, check it out below:

coach ben from his little hideaway #yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/8sITz3LsBKMay 26, 2023 See more

Of course, the memes about Yellowjackets' Season 2 finale weren't all aimed at Coach Ben. Although there are ALOT of those to chuckle at on Twitter. There were also a bunch of funny ones about Shauna, who was the person to discover the fire thanks to her journaling. The team frantically tried to gather what supplies they could before escaping the cabin, and one fan theorized about what Shauna might have collected during that time of chaos.

shauna when the rest of the team asks what she managed to save from the fire and she pulls out 12 journals and jackie’s dress #yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/qC0JVRzHw9May 26, 2023 See more

There are really an endless supply of memes from the Yellowjackets fans out there. That includes the viewers who stan Coach Ben, and are hoping that he lived as long as possible. Although considering how violent the team is getting, I assume they'll be hunting for him in Season 3. But those Ben fans aka Coach Truthers are rejoicing, as you can see in the NSFW meme:

Coach truthers…..we live to see another day!! #Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/IlygUrJMpYMay 26, 2023 See more

This type of discourse shows why Yellowjackets has become such a hit show. The fans are super passionate about the Showtime series, and eager to uncover the mysterious of what went down during the team's 19 months in the Candian wilderness. Season 2 really showed the team losing it and putting faith in a mysterious force they believe is protecting them. And as of the finale, they've eaten two people. We'll just have to see who pulls the queen card and becomes the focus of the next hunt.

Yellowjackets is currently available in its entirety on Showtime.