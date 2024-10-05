The Yellowstone Cast Explained What The Train Station Is, And I Can't Get Over The Advice One Actor Decided To Share About How Not To End Up There

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, you know that the Train Station is quite literally the last place you want to end up. The infamous dumping ground has been part of the show since day one, and now with the final episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season scheduled to air in November on the 2024 TV schedule , the cast is giving a refresher about the location and its meaning. While all that is very fun and informative, it was Forrie J. Smith’s advice about how to just straight-up avoid the Train Station that got me.

In the lead-up to its highly anticipated premiere, the cast of Yellowstone sat down for a YouTube video to review a very general concept from the show: The Train Station. Many of them noted that if you watch the series, you should know what it is – as Cole Hauser said, “Everybody knows that the train station is, come on now.” However, Lloyd actor Forrie J. Smith decided to use some time to explain how to avoid it, saying:

You don't want to go to the train station. Behave yourself. Mind your manners. Take care of your neighbor.

While this entire video is pretty entertaining, this bit got me. I love that he dropped this advice about how to avoid Yellowstone’s most brutal fate. It’s also just generally good life advice too.

I also can’t get over it, because the branded Yellowstone boys aren’t ones to avoid trouble, so it feels funny to hear one of the actors behind them give advice that their characters don’t necessarily adhere to. While the ranch has a code of conduct, and they’re very loyal and in a lot of ways good to each other, when it comes to outsiders, they’re not afraid to get messy. And they definitely don’t want to take care of their neighbors – especially the ones who are trying to take the Dutton’s land.

In case there is anyone who needs a refresher on this concept Smith was talking about – I mean it has been nearly two years since the last new episodes of Yellowstone – the cowboy's got you. Taking a moment to explain the “deep canyon where the undesirables go,” the Lloyd actor described the Train Station in detail:

If people have been watching, they’d know that it’s in a county in Wyoming where there’s no sheriff, there’s nobody to even put a jury together.

The Train Station ðŸš‚ Yellowstone | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

Many of Yellowstone’s most brutal moments end with bodies being taken to the Train Station, and I imagine that more will wind up there during the final episodes of Season 5. However, if they could just listen to Smith’s advice and “behave,” “mind [their] manners” and “take care of [their] neighbor,” that fate could be avoided. However, we all know that won’t happen, which makes this response even better.

The battle is set for the final episodes of the long-awaited season, and I can’t wait to see it all. To see who ends up at the Train Station and who survives, you’ll be able to catch new episodes of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network starting November 10. To go back and learn even more about this place and how the Duttons take down their adversaries, you can stream the first four and a half seasons of the Western with a Peacock subscription .