Yellowstone Is Ending, But Could Jamie Dutton Return In Matthew McConaughey’s Spinoff?

There are a lot of unknowns right now in the Yellowstone universe, as a delayed ending to the Paramount Network hit’s fifth season has come amid plenty of behind-the-scenes drama. With Matthew McConaughey set to join the franchise in a highly anticipated spinoff, there are many questions about what will happen to the established Dutton progeny when the flagship series ends later this year. With the as-yet-untitled project being billed as a sequel, is it possible Wes Bentley could continue Jamie Dutton’s story beyond Yellowstone?

Following Yellowstone’s Season 5 midseason finale, rumors began to circulate about friction between Kevin Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan. It was eventually announced that the neo-Western drama would wrap after the conclusion of the current season, with Yellowstone living on only through its numerous prequels and spinoffs . Matthew McConaughey’s sequel will reportedly pick up where Yellowstone leaves off, presenting what appears to be an opportunity for characters to carry over, so could we see Jamie return? Wes Bentley told THR :

I’m open to that. Taylor has something in his mind about where this story goes and if Jamie fits in, I definitely would be interested in being a part of that. But if it’s the end of the road for Jamie, like I said, I’m ready to wrap him up and celebrate the attempts at accomplishing this character. We’ll have to see what’s coming down the road for Jamie.

It’s worth noting that Wes Bentley has no idea what his character’s fate will be when the book is closed on Yellowstone following the final episodes of Season 5. No scripts have been delivered past the midseason finale, which saw Jamie talking about putting a hit out on his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly), who was simultaneously taking similar action with their father against Jamie.

However, Wes Bentley knows that anything can happen in the Yellowstone universe, and few men who cross John Dutton escape with their lives. For five seasons now Bentley has known Jamie could die at any time , and with the tensions between the Dutton family members as explosive as ever, there are no guarantees for anyone. The actor said:

We’re at a point where I think everything is possible with the Duttons. It’s so hot and combustible right now that it could blow them all up together. I think the potential for that is real. But I also know that I am always surprised by Taylor and the turns and directions. I’m kind of waiting for whatever extra thing he is thinking about that I’m not thinking about. But with the tension and danger right now, it potentially could be either they are all gone, or one of them survives.

It was already bad enough when fans thought we’d have to wait for this summer to see Season 5’s conclusion, and Wes Bentley’s musings about just how chaotic Yellowstone could get in its sunset have me crossing my fingers that the episodes will, in fact, be delivered in November.