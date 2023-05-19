How Young Sheldon's Season 6 Finale Disaster Set Up Major Changes For Connie And Others Ahead Of Season 7

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon Season 6 penultimate "A Romantic Getaway and a Germanic Meat-Based Diet" and the Season 6 finale "A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring."

Young Sheldon closed out Season 6 in an hour-long extravaganza made up of two eventful episodes. A tornado hit Medford, Texas, and when the dust settled, there were major developments for Connie as well as other members of the cast. It looks like we're in for an exciting Season 7 when The Big Bang Theory spinoff makes its big return to CBS.

While it seemed like the action would center around Sheldon and his trip to Germany that he funded by being annoying, the natural disaster dominated the bulk of the Season 6 finale. Here's what we learned, and how the events of the tornado impacted Connie, as well as George and Mandy.

(Image credit: CBS)

Connie's Home Was Destroyed By A Tornado

After the tornado ended, Dale and Connie drove back to her place to survey the damage. Connie confirmed the Cooper household was intact, but saw that her own home was destroyed. What's worse is that she was missing a sizable chunk of her money, since she started storing it in the house after the robbery at the illegal gambling room.

George Sr. extended an invitation for Connie to stay at their home, but Connie said Dale would house her at his place. Losing her home was bad, though there was one positive that came out of it. Pastor Jeff, who had been forced to shelter in the illegal gambling room when the tornado hit, told Connie he wasn't going to report her operation after her house was destroyed. Connie thanked the pastor for his kindness, and asked if he could help her find the Raisin Bran box she stored her money in.

(Image credit: CBS)

Mandy And CeeCee Are Moving In With The Coopers

Connie losing her house meant that Mandy and CeeCee were also out of a home. Fortunately, George Sr. had a spot for them in Sheldon's room, provided they didn't tell Sheldon they were sleeping in his room upon his return from Germany. Sheldon is a very particular person, so I don't fault the patriarch for wanting to save himself the headache of hearing from Sheldon about allowing someone in his room.

Mandy and CeeCee living in the Cooper household will put them even closer to Georgie, who is presumably still living out in the garage. With Mandy and Georgie agreeing to get married as predicted, this should make their road to marriage even more interesting. That's assuming they make it down the aisle, of course, as Georgie spent their wedding money on an expensive engagement ring for Mandy.

Young Sheldon will return for Season 7, and while we only know a little bit about what's ahead, there is plenty to speculate about. Showrunner Steve Molaro confirmed they're thinking of the endgame, and we still have one major event for the show still to tackle. Will Season 7 finally be the season in which George Sr. dies? We may have to wait a little longer than expected to find out, depending on how long the WGA writers strike goes on.

Young Sheldon Season 6 is finished at CBS, but anyone with a Paramount+ subscription can revisit the season at their leisure. Hopefully, things look up for the Cooper family after this disaster, but based on what we know, there could be more bad news on the horizon.