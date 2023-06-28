Zion Williamson's Alleged Ex Moriah Mills Shared Positive Pregnancy Test On Social Media After Reported Cheating Scandal

Zion Williamson announced he was having his first child weeks ago, but the birth announcement was derailed on social media by his alleged ex-girlfriend, who went viral after tweeting that he cheated on her (among ple-e-enty of other claims). Moriah Mills has stayed on the timelines of sports fans since with more allegations about her reported relationship with Williamson, and her latest update will surely turn some heads. She posted a positive pregnancy test that could complicate the NBA all-star's life even further.

Back when Moriah Mills first started her tweeting spree informing the world of her alleged relationship with Zion Williamson, she mentioned offhand that she was "late," sparking all the expected speculation. Now, a little under three weeks after sending that tweet, Mills shared the following picture of a pregnancy test to her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Moriah Mills Instagram Stories)

Is Moriah Mills pregnant for reals? And if so, is Zion Williamson the father? It seems like that is what Mills would want the internet to believe, as she followed up the picture with a poll asking fans what the child should be named. One option was "Junior," and the other was "Zoriah," which would be a mashup between the first names of Mills and Williamson.

The aforementioned maybe-reveal is the latest from Moriah Mills, who is seemingly unwilling, or generally unable, to let the world or Zion Williamson move forward in his relationship with the previously confirmed mother of his child, Ahkeema. Just days before this latest update, Mills shared a video on Instagram of her allegedly getting his name tattooed on her cheek, perhaps as a way to show how serious she is about her relationship with him.

For all the posts that Moriah Mills has made about Zion Williamson, he has not made any posts about her. This is in spite of alleged Snapchat messages shared between them that Mills released to the Twitter-verse, with the NBA superstar claiming he'd move her to New Orleans. Mills has not shared any photographic evidence of her and Williamson together as of writing, which has led some witnessing the drama to question her claims.

Moriah Mills has transitioned from making claims on Twitter to Instagram, mainly because she was suspended from the former. While it's unclear exactly why Mills was removed from Twitter, outlets like the New York Post suspected it was tied to a tweet in which she claimed to have a sex tape of her and Zion Williamson. We may never know the full story behind why that happened, but it's possible someone was worried about a video actually being posted. After all, we all saw the mess Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray got into when a sex video of him hit the internet.

Zion Williamson's drama has captured the eye of high-profile pundits like Stephen A. Smith and others as the NBA at large waits to see if he'll remain with the New Orleans Pelicans or not or the upcoming NBA season. Williamson has not publicly acknowledged any of the statements made by Moriah Mills, and it seems at this point that he will not and will just continue to work toward a return to the basketball court.

The NBA season is over, but thankfully, there are plenty of shows on the 2023 TV schedule to get into. Check out what's available as we wait for any more drama that develops between Moriah Mills and Zion Williamson.