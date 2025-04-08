After 90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda Confirmed Gino Split, Her Latest Update With Matt Has Me Confused All Over Again

Warning! The following may contain spoilers from 90 Day: The Last Resort. Stream it with a Max subscription and read this at your own risk!

Not even a day after Jasmine Pineda spoke out about her pregnancy during the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 tell-all, her latest Instagram post has people confused once again about what's going on with her and Matt Branistareanu. It seemed like she and Gino Palazzolo split because she was planning a future with the father of her child, but perhaps that's not the case.

It's all up to interpretation as a new Instagram Stories post from Jasmine suggested that she and Matt are not an item. Days after posting an update that showed her on a sunny beach, now she's referring to her time with Matt as "sweet memories":

(Image credit: Jasmine Pineda's Instagram)

That picture alone could be open to interpretation. However, ScreenRant reported that Jasmine stated in a previous since-deleted story that Matt is only her support system, and they are not in a romantic relationship. That only makes the photo more confusing, as it sure seems like they were more than friends at one point.

Deciphering where things lie at the moment in Jasmine's life has been a challenge ever since rumors first emerged about her pregnancy. It seems evident at this point that she and Gino Palazzolo split after marriage, despite initially recommitting in 90 Day: The Last Resort. So, if Matt is no longer in the picture, or just a friend, what does this mean for Jasmine?

There's a lot of possibilities, though I feel the most likely is that Jasmine is going to try and raise her new baby in the United States on her own. I think it's clear there's no salvaging her marriage with Gino at this point, and if Matt is not going to be a romantic love interest, then she may just be content on going it alone and working on getting her children to the United States.

Another possible outcome is she'll leave the United States and return to Panama, though having a child with Matt could complicate that. Plus, it seems like 90 Day Fiancé still wants to keep her around for future spinoffs in the franchise. For that reason, I could see Jasmine and Gino remaining legally married while she remains in the U.S.A., similar to what happened with Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist when they split.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

If you are looking to watch reality TV like 90 Day Fiancé or prestige dramas like The Last of Us, you can do it all on Max. Subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for the With Ads plan. You can also save up to 20% by paying for a whole year up front.

I think there's also a scenario in which Jasmine is aware that 90 Day Fiancé fans view her stories, and she's being deliberately cryptic about her status with Matt. Perhaps it's all a tease for a future spinoff, in which we'll see the full scope of whether they'll remain co-parents or ultimately get married.

Until that day, 90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the final part of the tell-all, and maybe we'll get to hear from Matt beyond that random phone call.