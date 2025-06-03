After Cardi B Announced She's Dating Stefon Diggs, Offset Shaded Them, Then Deleted The Evidence

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been filled with ups and downs and, at this point, the estranged spouses appear to be done for good. With that, it’s seemingly been evident for a little while that both rappers have moved on. That now seems to be completely true when it comes to Cardi B as, following rumors and reports, she formally confirmed she’s dating New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs. Offset apparently wasn’t too enthused with the announcement, though, as he shaded his ex in a post that’s since been deleted.

This weekend, the 32-year-old “WAP” performer shared a post to her Instagram, through which she confirmed her relationship with the 31-year-old NFL wide receiver. Her post includes a carousel of photos, with one of the pics showing the Grammy winner and her beau looking cozy on a boat. The post also features a video that shows the rapper twerking on Diggs. Cardi also captioned the post with “Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six.” Check out the update in its entirety down below:

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) A photo posted by on

Fans of Cardi B seemed to be living for the post, with many expressing delight over her new relationship with Steffon Diggs. One particularly cheek commenter even mused, “Offset is OFF, Now it’s stefON!” Ahead of that announcement, it was reported that the two stars had become an item, given they’d been spotted together on multiple occasions. The F9 alum’s post definitely seems to signify the beginning of a new phase in her life and, based on the photos, she’s soaking it all in.

After his estranged wife’s IG post went live, Offset (33) took to X to share what many perceived to be a response to the dating confirmation. The former Migos member wrote (via The Independent) wrote the following:

“good roll out n PR.” He then followed that up by sharing a GIF of a man throwing a ball out of frame. That short clip was captioned, “Today I Pass.” While the “Red Room” rapper didn’t name his ex or her new man specifically, Stefon Diggs did appear to respond via his IG story, on which he shared a picture of himself catching a football.

Good roll out n PR.

The rapper and father of six then followed that up by sharing a GIF of a man throwing a ball out of frame. That short clip was captioned, “Today I Pass.” While the “Red Room” rapper didn’t name his ex or her new man specifically, Stefon Diggs did appear to respond via his IG story, on which he shared a picture of himself catching a football.

More on Cardi B (Image credit: Netflix/Atlantic Records) An Internet User Ran Down The Insane Saga Between You’s Penn Badgley And Cardi B, And I Had No Idea There Were So Many Wrinkles

Offset and Cardi B began dating in 2017 and, by September of that same year, the two music stars tied the knot. In 2018, it was revealed that the two were expecting their first child, with Cardi revealing her pregnancy during her set on Saturday Night Live. The years that followed were ultimately filled with allegations of unfaithfulness on Offset’s part. His supposed infidelity allegedly factored into Cardi B being charged with the assault of two bartenders and having to head to court as a result.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband in 2020 but, only a month later, she backpedaled and said she and her spouse had reconciled. The couple welcomed two more children, one in 2022 and the other in 2024. The latter arrived on the heels of the “I Like It” performer filing for divorce again.

That divorce remains in flux, as the two rap stars continue to fling allegations against one another. Some of the chatter has involved their three kids – Kulture (6), Wave (3) and Blossom (8 months). And, per Page Six, Offset was accused of having only seen Blossom a few times since her birth in late 2024. It remains to be seen just how long those legal proceedings will last but, in the meantime, it appears the “Be Careful” co-writer is currently content with Stefon Diggs.